‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 2: Nick Viall Sends Four More Women Home And The Villain Is Introduced

One week is officially in the books for Nick Viall as his season of The Bachelor is already going strong. In last week’s season premiere, he sent home eight women in the first rose ceremony elimination and took the number down from 30 to 22 in the blink of an eye. Now, it’s time for him to whittle that number down a little more and for the remaining women to make themselves known. Yes, that means the villain is going to introduce herself.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

It is time for the dates to begin and Nick is ready to go on some very big group dates and Reality Steve reveals that the first one will be with 12 girls doing a “Brides & Bridesmaids” photo shoot. The women on this date are Danielle L., Taylor, Corinne, Sarah Hailey, Vanessa, Alexis, and Brittany who were brides. Jasmine, Elizabeth W., Lacey, and Raven were bridesmaids.

The outfits were different varieties of brides and bridesmaids, and this is when the drama started. Brittany gets to wear a wedding dress which leaves her topless and Corinne is upset she doesn’t get this one to wear, so, she takes her top off on her own. She then proceeds to put Nick’s hands on her breasts to cover them up and…bam, instant villain.

SeptemberIsStillKiniSeason????…????????? A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

While some already knew she would be this season’s villain on The Bachelor, episode two will surely cement that in place. Life and Style Mag even points out that her Instagram account is exactly what one would expect of the villain on a reality TV series.

People even reported about a small clip from this week’s episode and how Corinne even states during her on-camera interview that “Dad would be proud. Even though I was naked.” Well, she obviously has no shame and it works for her as she gets the first group date rose.

Later, there is a 1-on-1 date between Nick and Danielle Maltby where they take a boat ride in Newport Beach. Later, they ride the ferris wheel and have a grand time which earns her safety and a rose of her very own.

Oh, and pay close attention as there will be some very close moments between the two while on the ferris wheel. Yes, Nick does get yet another kiss or two or five at this early point in his season of The Bachelor.

There is another group date this week, but this one isn’t nearly as big as it is with just six women. They all go to the Museum of Broken Relationships and each woman has to “break up” with Nick for an audience. Jami, Josephine, Liz, Christen, Astrid, and Kristina are on this group date and things get a little weird.

Nick and Liz do have a bit of a past together and it ends up bringing about awkward moments during this date. The moment gets so uncomfortable that he ends up pulling her aside and sending her home. Meanwhile, Christen “broke up” with him well enough that she gets a rose.

Dominique, Rachel, and Whitney are the three women who don’t have a date with Nick in this episode. They are there for the cocktail party which took place on Sept. 29, and that was Nick’s actual birthday, but it wasn’t all fun and games as a rose ceremony elimination needed to take place.

The women going home on the second episode of The Bachelor are:

Lacey Mark

Hailey Merkt

Elizabeth Whitelaw

With Liz Sandoz being sent home earlier in the episode, that will mark four women going home this week.

Please remember that this is how things are supposed to go in this episode. ABC has a habit of changing up some schedules and such, so, that they can stick it to sites revealing spoilers, but these events will take place.

Nick Viall now has his number of women down from the original 30 and already just at 18 as he tries to find true love on the 2017 season of The Bachelor. Things are really starting to get interesting after a rather calm and subdued season premiere, but there is still a very long way to go. Corinne Olympios isn’t looking to make any friends and she also doesn’t seem to mind being the villain. Things are just getting started.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]