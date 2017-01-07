Arnold Schwarzenegger And Boy George Respond To Trump’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Ratings Criticism

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Boy George have both played it cool and remained calm after Donald Trump took to Twitter, sharply criticizing the ratings of Celebrity Apprentice, which recently premiered on NBC.

On Friday, Donald Trump poked fun at his Celebrity Apprentice successor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, over ratings for the show. As Reuters reports, once Trump worked on The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice for 14 seasons he became a household name. Now, Donald Trump is criticizing Arnold Schwarzenegger by letting the world know that there has been a 43 percent drop in ratings for viewers that fall in the 18 to 49-year-old age bracket.

Donald Trump aimed his first two tweets directly at Arnold Schwarzenegger and his Hollywood career, and these tweets sparked a Twitter war between Trump and Schwarzenegger afterwards.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star – and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served two terms in California as its Republican governor, responded to Trump’s criticism on Twitter.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Schwarzenegger afterwards quoted Abraham Lincoln in a video on Twitter and asked Trump to study the words of Lincoln’s Inaugural Address in 1861, in which he spoke of bringing all Americans together.

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Please study this quote from Lincoln’s inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

CNN Money has noted that it is a strange move for Donald Trump to criticize Celebrity Apprentice, especially as Trump has retained the role of executive producer on the NBC show. They have suggested that perhaps it is because Arnold Schwarzenegger said that he would be unable to support Donald Trump in the general election, as evidenced by Trump’s tweet where he mentions Schwarzenegger’s support of John Kasich and Hillary Clinton.

Boy George has also been handling his fair share of tweets on this matter, as some of his fans and those of Celebrity Apprentice have said that as long as Donald Trump is executive producer of the show, they will refuse to watch it and give Trump money. Boy George responded by asking what they would be doing over the next four years once Donald Trump was inaugurated and officially became president.

“He is about to own America, will you hover above the ground for four years? Lol!”

Boy George retweeted the Donald Trump messages directed at Arnold Schwarzenegger and said they blew his mind, but he also added that he didn’t think anybody knew before that Donald Trump was executive producer of Celebrity Apprentice.

However, Boy George said that he still would have been on the show even if he had known, as he would not have wanted to pass up the opportunity to work with others like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carson Kressley.

You are only hurting yourself!!! My hats are beyond! https://t.co/5vQRx1oCUX — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 6, 2017

One of the Twitter users posting on the Boy George Celebrity Apprentice discussion, @KristineNYC, asked whether it wouldn’t make more sense for people who hated Donald Trump to actually watch the show, therefore making the ratings higher for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Celebrity Apprentice.

What do you think about Donald Trump’s criticism over ratings for Celebrity Apprentice, and do you think Arnold Schwarzenegger and Boy George had good responses over Trump’s tweets?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]