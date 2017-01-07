Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy: Mike Tyson And Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Train Rappers While 50 Cent Organizes The Boxing Match

It looks like the social media battle between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy is not cooling off. In fact, things have heated back up between the musicians so much that they are getting very serious about setting up a boxing match. So serious that 50 Cent has stepped forward and offered to organize the whole event. Chris and Soulja are getting their own trainers too after Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been pegged to take the amatuers under their wing in preparation for the fight.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy still haven’t ended their Instagram beef. The whole thing supposedly started when the “Crank That” rapper liked a picture that Chris’ ex-fiance Karrueche Tran posted. Chris got upset about the social media attention and claimed that Soulja was putting the moves on his old girlfriend so he flew off the handle and threatened to put hands on the former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood rapper.

Bruh look at Mayweather face when Soulja Boy says he been GANG banging since he been 11 and him & Chris Brown from the same hood. They piru pic.twitter.com/912dlQQrqk — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 6, 2017

Soulja Boy says their problems started way before Karrueche Tran. Soulja and his trainer Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been talking to gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked, owned by LHHH part-timer Jason Lee, where he explained that this is about another Chris Brown ex, Rihanna. It turns out that Soulja’s beef with Chris Brown is a lot older than anyone could have known.

“What he really mad about is I was with Rihanna. And nobody would have never knew that if you didn’t call my phone tripping about Karrueche,” explains Soulja. “I was with Rihanna, son. Rihanna, n***a. Google the s**t, YouTube the s**t.



If Soulja Boy is telling the truth, then this beef goes way back. While telling his side of the story, Soulja explained that after Rihanna was assaulted by Chris Brown, Rihanna called him up and wanted to hang out. Soulja said that Rihanna ended up spilling her guts about her failing relationship with Chris after the 2009 Grammys when Brown assaulted her on the way to the awards show, making them both absent that evening.

So apparently, when Soulja Boy hit the like button on Karrueche’s picture, Chris saw him going after another of his exes and totally lost it. Not to be outdone, Soulja Boy responded to Brown’s threats and somewhere along the way, the idea of getting into a boxing ring came about.

During a week of going back and forth on Instagram, Chris and Soulja finally agreed to settle their differences in the boxing ring. Soulja Boy called on Floyd Mayweather Jr. who reportedly has agreed to train the rapper before the bout.

There was talk of Adrien Broner jumping on board to train Chris Brown but the fight seems to have taken on a life of it’s own now. Somewhere along the way, 50 Cent got involved in the planning of this boxing match and now Mike Tyson is reportedly going to train Chris.

Mike Tyson will train Chris Brown for his upcoming boxing match against Soulja Boy. https://t.co/VzUhkDXAET pic.twitter.com/MiFyudBsCn — Complex (@Complex) January 7, 2017

Soulja and Chris are talking about having a regulated fight in March where they can settle their differences. They have even talked about holding it in Las Vegas and possibly making it a pay per view event where the proceeds will be donated to charity. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the money they raise was given to a battered women’s shelter or to promote domestic violence awareness?

For those who might want to make bets on who is going to win this celebrity boxing match, keep in mind that Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are very unevenly matched. Soulja is just 5-foot-9 inches at best and weighs in at just over 130 pounds according to How Tall Is. On the other hand, Chris Brown has the Atlanta rapper beat in both height and weight. He checks in at 6-foot-1 inch and weighs around 185 pounds. Unless Soulja has an incredible growth spurt, Brown has about a 50-pound advantage on his challenger.

Do you think a celebrity boxing match between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown will really go down in March?

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]