Johnny Depp: The Fate Of Jack Sparrow And The Weight Of Recent Drama On Star’s Career

It has been 5 whole years since Johnny Depp has taken on the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the last Pirates of the Caribbean franchise film. Yet the star will return to the screen in the latest installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and is set to take fans on another riveting adventure involving combating Captain Salazer, who, based on the synopsis offered by Disney, is prepared to make Sparrow’s life a bit more troublesome after his escape from the Devil’s Triangle.

Unfortunately, when comparing Jack Sparrow’s uncertain and ominous journey while sailing in a shabby and near-wrecked vessel after once having been at the helm of the stately Black Pearl, it isn’t difficult to draw a comparison to the real life saga involving Johnny Depp, his tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard and his now-seemingly jeopardized career. A year ago the notable actor was gaining praise for his role in Black Mass and was reportedly in a happy A-list marriage to the Magic Mike star. Fast forward a year and Depp has now been awarded the title as Forbes most overpaid actor after not bringing in an award for Black Mass and additional flops at the box office.

All of this and the actor has also been involved in a nasty divorce battle with claims of abuse against Johnny, made by Amber, smearing the star’s image. Critics have even speculated that such claims along with poor box office results may spell disaster for Depp over the next year as Depp attempts to rebuild his rapport in Hollywood.

The IB Times notes the synopsis offered by Disney for the latest Pirates of the Caribbean installment

“The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea — notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Benton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitiful small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.”

The film seems to have the makings of an enticing adventure filled with entertaining and surprising plot twists and turns, just as would be expected by fans of the franchise. It is quite ironic that mischievous and cunning Jack Sparrow once was the captain of such a great ship and is now fighting for survival at the helm of a dilapidated vessel and Johnny Depp has also seemingly fallen to a new low in both love and his career as a notable Hollywood star.

Yet, just as fans can rest assured that Sparrow will regain his footing and place as a renown captain, Depp is sure to reclaim his status in Hollywood due to true talent and a love for taking on unconventional and daring roles.

The ongoing divorce saga and mean-spirited blows between former star couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard just continue to rage on, as is evidenced by recent nasty claims that were made from each party towards the other.

As the Daily Mail reported, Johnny Depp accused Heard of attempting to extend her 15 minutes of fame by asking the Pirates of the Caribbean star for more money, after he was ordered to pay the actress $7 million. Amber, likewise, has accused Depp of purposely dragging out the divorce, himself, and has stated that she simply wants to be done with the marriage entirely.

