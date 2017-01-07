‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Falls For Quinn, Steffy Considers Wyatt’s Plea, And Liam Snaps

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 9. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) appears to have fallen for Quinn (Rena Sofer) which could affect his plan to oust the trouble-maker from the Forresters’ lives. Steffy (Jaqueline McInnes Wood) waivers about her decision to move to the family’s mansion. Liam (Scott Clifton) snaps and demands that Ridge attack Quinn and find a way to convince Eric (John McCook) that his wife is bad news. It looks like an exciting week ahead with many twists and turns on the Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge Falls For Quinn

According to the Bold and the Beautiful promo, Ridge has fallen for Quinn despite his mission to destroy her and oust her from the family. Ridge won Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) over, and she broke her engagement with Bill (Don Diamont). Just a few weeks later, Ridge has forgotten about his bride-to-be, and his focus seems to be seducing Quinn and break up her marriage to Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the real threat to Eric is not Quinn, but Ridge. Eric challenged Ridge to show him proof that Quinn isn’t worth of his love, but as usual, Ridge is way over his head and will come up empty -handed. Quinn isn’t going to compromise her marriage to Eric and told Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) that she suspects that Ridge wants to trap her into betraying her husband so he can run to him with the juicy tidbit. She knows he would then use that information to oust her from the Forrester family. Will Quinn fall for Ridge’s trap? Is it possible that Ridge is fall in love with his step-mother?

Steffy Considers Moving To The Forrester Mansion

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Eric has been working hard to get Steffy to move to the Forrester mansion so she can reconnect with Wyatt (Darin Brooks). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Eric is devoted to his new step-son and wants Steffy to at least, consider getting back together with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric pressures Steffy to move back to the mansion and out of Thomas’ (Pierson Fode) loft. She resists the inticing offer, but Eric sweetens the deal with a portrait of her, which would replace Quinn’s picture.

"This house, this home, could be yours one day" -Eric

Will Steffy accept Eric's offer? #BoldandBeautiful @johnmccook44 pic.twitter.com/kzFHUo4Sb6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 6, 2017

Steffy made it known that she is buying her time until her divorce goes through, but Eric refuses to give up. Adding to Steffy’s misery, Liam lurks around as she tries to make the best of a very uncomfrtable sitution. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will plead his case to Steffy, and state why he’s better for her than his brother, Liam. Will Steffy give Wyatt another chance?

Liam Snaps

The Bold and the Beautiful has shown Liam to be increasily anxious about Stffy’s divorce. At this point, he is desperate to rid Quinn from their lives and sees Ridge as their last chance to make that happen. Ridge told him he has a plan, but it could take a little while to see the plan in motion. At first, Liam was on board, but over the past few episodes, he seems to be pressuring Ridge to rush his scheme.

Who is your Favorite Male Character out of these two? #BoldandBeautiful

RT For: #Liam Spencer

Like For #Wyatt Spencer pic.twitter.com/C2b2uRmGhI — RT and Like Soaps (@RTandLikeSoaps) January 4, 2017

In the Bold and the Beautiful promo, Liam seems desperate and implies that he wants Ridge to accelerate his plan, even if that means assaulting Quinn and twisting the facts, so Eric will believe that his wife came on to Ridge, not the other way around. It isn’t looking good for Ridge, and Liam— once Steffy learns of their plan, she will reconsider her pledge to spend the rest of her life with him.

