‘Injustice 2’ Release Date Revealed By Ed Boon In His Usual Cryptic Way — Character List Still Lacking

The Injustice 2 release date has finally been revealed and confirmed. On January 6, NetherRealm Studios tweeted a less cryptic version of Ed Boon’s earlier tease. Of course, co-creator of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon (the other being John Tobias) has always been known for his tendency to leak details in a sort of riddle fashion.

Back before the franchise went fully 3D, Ed Boon’s marketing style often amounted to a black page in gaming magazines dominated with a single symbol. This often meant a new Mortal Kombat was on its way, usually revealed in coming months. Ed Boon uses the same technique on Twitter, having teased the latest game in the long-running franchise with a picture of a car bearing the “MKX” logo.

Last October, RockStar Games did something similar when they took three days to reveal that Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming, beginning with a red image bearing the RockStar logo.

NetherRealm Studios revealed yesterday that the official Injustice 2 release date is set for May 16, 2017, according to Game Informer. This should make for a nice payday when younger gamers get out of school for the Summer and want to decide once again if Batman can defeat Superman. Sure, you can see the Warner Bros’ Pictures blockbuster from last year, but gamers often crave the challenge of doing it themselves.

The fun of being Batman is one of the reasons the Batman: Arkham series is so popular. Many gamers still hold out hope that they will make another title in the series, even if it focuses on the Justice League instead.

Of course, Batman and Superman won’t be the only ones included in Injustice 2, as it has been rumored that the game will have the largest roster of DC Comics characters in history, possibly rivaling Marvel Ultimate Alliance and its sequel. So far, the roster includes the two above, as well as Blue Beetle, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Aquaman, Atrocitus, Deadshot, Gorilla Grodd, and Harley Quinn.

The characters from the first game are almost guaranteed to return, but with an expanded roster, this title could have an almost Mortal Kombat-level number of choices. They might even include more than just Scorpion this time, but it’s unlikely, considering how MK Vs DC nearly killed the franchise.

Below is a list of other characters who may be included in further trailers.

Alex Luthor is the son of Superman’s constant nemesis, and almost a given. The sequel might include him as a reference to Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Killer Croc is a fan-favorite among Batman’s villains, and rose from his imposing appearance in the Arkham series to big-screen menace in Suicide Squad.

Mad Hatter, the Alice in Wonderland-based villain, might team up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum to take out the Justice League.

The Flash may be joined by his fellow speedsters from the CW series, including Kid Flash, Reverse Flash, Zoom, and Savitar. They might also bring in Vibe, complete with a trenchcoat and nerdy clothes, and conjoined duo Firestorm.

Green Arrow’s team of villains might make it in, like Captain Cold, Ra’s Al-Ghul, and Dark Archer. Talia Al-Ghul might even make it alongside the League of Assassins.

The Legends of Tomorrow cast could follow CW‘s potential collection of additions.

Two-Face, Riddler, and Penguin are other major Batman villains who rarely see any real action. Penguin’s trick umbrella and henchmen could rival Two-Face’s arsenal and prove to be a challenge. Riddler might resort to a Lex Luthor kind of exo-suit.

Azrael is one of those widely under-used characters who was always a kind of rogue ally to Batman, and had a major role in Batman: Arkham Knight as well as Fox’s Gotham.

Several more might make an appearance somewhere in the game, much like the mega-villains in the first one.

Are there any characters you’d like to see who weren’t mentioned above? Who should be added on the Injustice 2 release date of May 16, or as possible DLC?

[Feature Image by Warner Bros. Games]