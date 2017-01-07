Two ‘Bachelor’ Villains? Vanessa Grimaldi And Corrine Olympios Stir Up Trouble On Nick’s Season [Report]

In recent seasons of The Bachelor, there has always been at least one contestant who gets the villain edit, and on Nick’s season, fans already think Corinne Olympios will turn out to be the Season 21 mean girl. ABC‘s video preview (below) suggests that 24-year-old Corinne will stop at nothing to make Nick her man, but this season there are rumors that not one, but two girls will be crowned the Season 21 villain.

It may come as a shock to some viewers that Vanessa Grimaldi will also be one of this season’s most talked-about contestants. Although Vanessa may not pull some of the antics that Corinne does, fans can expect to see some rather heated blowouts between Vanessa and at least two other contestants in future episodes.

Who will turn out to be the bigger villain, and how long do Vanessa and Corinne last on Nick Viall’s season of Bachelor? Here’s the scoop on both girls and some intel on how their actions may or may not help them win the final rose.

[Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead]

Let’s start with Corinne, mostly because she’s the most obvious girl to get the villain edit this season. Then we’ll move on to Vanessa, the seemingly sweet special education teacher who will end up clashing with some of the girls in the house.

It’s a no-brainer that Corinne is in it to win it this season, but she may not have her eye on more than the final rose. During the premiere, Corinne wasn’t shy about approaching Nick twice during the cocktail party and had no problem engaging him in a make-out sesh as most of the girls looked on.

It was painfully obvious that Corinne came on the show to make waves and possibly secure herself a spot on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. And one look at her Instagram account (she already has an email address up for “press requests”) will clue fans in that she is extremely interested in staying in the spotlight.

In the weeks to come, fans will see her do just about anything to get Nick’s attention, with Yahoo! TV reporting that taking her top off during a group date will be just one of many things Corinne does to get fans talking.

Although one villain may be more than enough, blogger Reality Steve states that Vanessa Grimaldi was not one of the most liked women in the house. Considering she came across as rather sweet during the Bachelor premiere, spoilers point to some big-time drama that involves Vanessa this season.

The 29-year-old who hails from Canada quickly becomes a frontrunner this season, at least when it comes to Nick. But her actions during Episode 4 (January 23) may have some fans call her the resident mean girl.

Reality Steve reports that during a group date after-party, Vanessa told Nick and some of the other girls that Danielle L. was “fake” even though they seemed to be forming a friendship in previous episodes. Her warning to Nick about Danielle didn’t sit well with some of the other girls and Steve reveals that this is when Vanessa’s edit “started taking a turn.” And not for the better.

Spoilers point to yet another group date fiasco that involves Vanessa and it’s certain to get fans talking. During Episode 7 (February 13), there is a fight between Rachel and Vanessa that happens at some point during a group date.

“Hearing it got very heated and most were on Rachel’s side as they weren’t fans of Vanessa,” writes Reality Steve. “Don’t know exact details of the fight other than it was the most talked about one of the season, had been building for a while, and these two slung barbs at each other pretty good.”

Despite the heated arguments that Vanessa is rumored to get involved in this season, Reality Steve states in his recent podcast (listen below) that he is confident that Nick proposes to her at the final rose ceremony. Apparently, he didn’t care about the catfights.

And Corinne? Spoilers point to her making it to the hometown dates episode, but no further. She will head home to Florida (and her nanny) but don’t be surprised to see her show up in Paradise this summer to either reform her image or continue on as a reality TV villain.

Learn more about Corinne and Vanessa by listening to Reality Steve‘s Bachelor Season 21 spoiler podcast below.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network]