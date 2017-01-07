Could Dr. Stephanie Edwards Be Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Jerrika Hinton Cast In New HBO Show

Dr. Stephanie Edwards has become a fan favorite on Grey’s Anatomy. Now the actress that plays her Jerrika Hinton has landed a new acting role that has everyone wondering if Dr. Stephanie will be leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Variety shared the details about what is going on and if Jerikka could be leaving the show. She has been cast in HBO’s upcoming Alan Ball series. It is still in the very early stages, though. Jerrika does have a very important role on the show.

As of right now, Jerrika Hinton has only joined the show as a guest. This means that she will be staying on Grey’s Anatomy at least through Season 13. The thing is that a lot of the time a series will have someone in a guest role and then they will love them so much they hire them on in a bigger capacity. Another thing that is going on is that Grey’s Anatomy is going into Season 13 and has not yet been renewed for Season 14. There is always talk about this show coming to an end.

At this time, ABC is not commenting at all on what is going on with Jerrikia Hinton or with Grey’s Anatomy. If the show was already coming to an end for sure, the fans would know. It sounds like everything is up in the air for now. You will get to see Dr. Stephanie Edwards during this next season at least. Grey’s Anatomy is known for killing off a character here and there, so you never know.

The new HBO show that Jerrika is joining doesn’t have a name just yet. It is about a contemporary multi-racial family and will star Holly Hunter. Sosie Bacon, Daniel Zovatto, and Raymond Lee are all also joining the show as well. It sounds like it should be a hit, but the show is still in the early stages. It is very possible that it might not make it past one season. A lot of things are up in the air right now when it comes to where Jerrika will land.

TV Line shared that Grey’s Anatomy star Jerrika Hinton will be joining the show as one of the adopted children who is now the powerhouse behind an online fashion shopping site. Her character’s name is Ashley, and she was born in America to Somalian refugees. Her mother died and then her father was deported. After that, Ashley was adopted by the main family in this hit show.

On the set of #GreysAnatomy this Monday – Jerrika Hinton, Marika Dominczyk, Tessa Ferrer & Damone Williams https://t.co/f4BRSFeJf7 pic.twitter.com/f3n1HqDQfa — JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) December 5, 2016

It is really starting to look like Jerrika Hinton won’t be staying on Grey’s Anatomy forever or is at least looking at her other options. Back in March, she was picked up in a role as the lead for a Shondaland comedy pilot called Toast. At that time, she was supposed to be doing Toast and Grey’s Anatomy both since they are both from Shonda Rhimes this would have been pretty easy. The show Toast ended up being cut before it ever started, though. If Grey’s Anatomy ends up getting canceled, then Shonda could end up deciding to find a show to put Jerrika Hinton on instead. It looks like she is impressed with her enough to put her in a leading role on Toast even though it didn’t work out.

Do you feel like Jerrika Hinton could end up leaving Grey’s Anatomy after Season 13? Do you think it is time for this show to come to an end? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC when it returns later this month. It will be returning on January 19, 2017.

[Featured Image By Mark Davis/Getty Images]