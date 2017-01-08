WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Could Be Moving to ‘SmackDown’ Soon

Brock Lesnar’s position in WWE is extremely interesting because he’s mostly done it all, but there is still so much more for him to do, and WWE officials aren’t afraid to throw him a few curveballs anymore. Outside of WWE, Lesnar has been fined and suspended by UFC and the USADA for the next year. On WWE television, he’s still recovering from losing to Goldberg in less than a minute and a half at WWE Survivor Series.

What is important to understand about that is Brock Lesnar is still under contract with WWE, but now he’s out of options. His suspension means his only exposure in this industry over the next year will be through WWE programming. Over the summer, a lot of people were worried Lesnar would ditch WWE for another chance at MMA. Now, WWE can utilize Brock Lesnar in any way they see fit, which is very interesting.

Because of that, WWE can get away with Lesnar putting over Goldberg in under a minute and a half to build their feud towards the WWE Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania season. Lesnar is confirmed for the Royal Rumble match, and the expectation is his confrontation with Goldberg during the match will eventually lead to their final encounter at Wrestlemania 33, but some interesting things will happen to Brock before that.

Brock Lesnar’s appearance on WWE television will be scarce over the next few weeks to help sell the WWE Royal Rumble as the return of The Beast. He hasn’t appeared on WWE television since his loss to Goldberg at WWE Survivor Series back in November. However, Brock was featured during a WWE live event back in December in a match against Rusev, which Lesnar won in dominate fashion over The Bulgarian Brute.

As of this writing, not much is known about Lesnar’s schedule after the WWE Royal Rumble, but he’s been announced for more WWE live events in February and March. What is really interesting is Brock has also been confirmed for an appearance at the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden a few weeks before the grandest stage of them all. The interesting thing about it is that the event is for SmackDown and not Raw.

As a part of Raw’s roster, it’s not out of the question for Brock Lesnar to be featured on a SmackDown card, especially for a WWE live event being held out of Madison Square Garden. The question that some people are asking is if WWE officials would consider moving Lesnar to SmackDown after Wrestlemania? It’s been rumored that there could be another WWE Draft and someone like AJ Styles could move brands as well.

Despite all the issues outside of WWE over the past year and his momentum taking a small hit after the loss from Goldberg back in November, Brock Lesnar is probably the biggest draw WWE has on the roster. Any show he’s a part of is can’t miss, so possibly moving him to SmackDown may be a great idea for WWE.

SmackDown has been doing well since the brand split, so adding Brock would be a massive boost to keep that momentum going through 2017. Frankly, there could be more opportunity for him on SmackDown. It was rumored that Lesnar would be feuding with Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 33, but being on Raw inconsistently made that feud difficult. Now, we may get Lesnar vs. Shane O’Mac at WWE Summerslam.

In the short term, Brock Lesnar is expected to have a great performance at the WWE Royal Rumble at the end of the month. His rivalry with Goldberg will also come to an end over the coming months, and then his creative plans are up in the air until WWE Summerslam. Brock could just be making an appearance during a SmackDown live event, but moving Lesnar to SmackDown isn’t out of the realm of possibility in 2017.

[Featured Image by WWE]