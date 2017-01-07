WWE News: WWE Teases Huge Matches For Goldberg And Two Are ‘Dream Matches’ The Fans Will Hate

The return of Bill Goldberg to the ring is something that a lot of people never thought would happen. It had been more than a decade since he had been in a wrestling ring, and then, he shows up and destroys Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Survivor Series. Now, he is sticking around for a while that means he may have a number of new opponents coming his way. WWE editors have put together five “dream matches,” but fans will hate some of them.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, Goldberg’s new deal with the company means he will be sticking around at least through WrestleMania 33. Not only will he wrestle at that event, but he’s also wrestling at the Royal Rumble this month and Fastlane in March.

Somehow or another, his feud with Brock Lesnar will continue on a little bit, but they may clash in the Royal Rumble over-the-top bout, and that may end it. Well, who would and could Goldberg possibly move on to face after that?

Editors have done this before and they’ve teased a number of dream matches between legendary superstars. They teased Sting vs. The Undertaker in the past and that one never became a reality due to “The Icon” suffering a career-ending injury. The staff of the official website of WWE has done it again and brought forth five “dream matches” for Goldberg, but do you want to see them?

One match that could be very intriguing is Goldberg taking on The Undertaker, and it would be hard to see a bigger spectacle on the WrestleMania 33 card. The editors at WWE even made it a point to reference that Goldberg took out Brock Lesnar in quick fashion. Lesnar is the one who put an end to The Undertaker’s win streak on the grandest stage of them all. The Deadman may find defeating Goldberg as a bit of revenge.

Maybe that is what a dream is made of, but there are four other choices which have been presented as well. Fans may be ok with some of them, but it’s hard to think that they’ll enjoy all of these.

Two of the other dream matches suggested by the company are also some that could bring about rather interesting battles. One is against current WWE Champion AJ Styles, but he, like The Undertaker, is over on SmackDown LIVE which could bring about some issues regarding a match with Goldberg who is on Monday Night Raw.

Another match would have the same obstacles, but it is one that may be one of the biggest money-making feuds and it is with John Cena.

Many fans may remember a match at SummerSlam back in 2014 which saw Brock Lesnar absolutely decimate John Cena and beat him from one end of the ring to the other. Once again, taking out Goldberg could be a matter of revenge for Cena since he’s the man who took out the “Beast Incarnate” in easy fashion.

Now, the other two names on the list are a couple that fans may not necessarily be happy about. Actually, the majority of the fans would probably hate to see the feuds happen, but the early signs and hints were dropped for their possibilities this past week.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Goldberg hopped in the ring on Monday Night Raw and started discussing the Royal Rumble. Well, this ended up bringing out “Dream Match” opponent numbers 4 and 5: Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

While many backstage appear to have a lot of faith in both Reigns and Strowman, those two superstars don’t really have a lot of appeal to the fans. As a matter of fact, having the former WCW World Champion go against either one of them could see any momentum and support that Goldberg has, thrown right out the window.

For now, these are all just dream matches, but longtime fans know that these articles usually have a bit more to them.

Goldberg’s time during his second WWE has already been extended once, and there is always the possibility that it will be again. Still, he is around for the next few months at least, and that presents plenty of big dream match opportunities. His feud with Brock Lesnar will likely continue in one form or another, but for months? That may not end up happening and it could lead to matches against The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, and other, but…will the fans hate them?

[Featured Image by WWE]