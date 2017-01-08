‘Giant Staircase’ In Antarctica Could Be Alien UFO Landing Site, Conspiracy Theorists Claim [Photo]

A mysterious “giant staircase” structure in Antarctica, reportedly discovered on Google Earth, could be proof that aliens visited Earth in ancient times, conspiracy theorists have claimed. The giant staircase leading up on the side of a massive Antarctica mountain might have been used by ancient alien visitors or space invaders in UFO crafts as a landing site, conspiracy theorists speculated.

The origin, nature, and purpose of the giant staircase, spotted on Google satellite imagery, sparked a debate in a popular UFO conspiracy theory forum recently, according to Express. The forum member who discovered the mystery staircase said he stumbled upon it while exploring Google Earth following a debate about why prominent U.S. and world citizens, such as the former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and the Russian Patriarch Kirill, visited Antarctica recently.

“This morning, in the work van, we were talking about conspiracies… so I pulled out Google Earth [and] came across something that looked like a giant staircase.”

Proof of aliens? Giant staircase found in Antarctic may be UFO landing site or lost Atlantis pyramids https://t.co/JnVkejETT8 pic.twitter.com/40Xi3PrGj6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 8, 2017

Although some members of the conspiracy theory forum suggested that the alleged giant Antarctica staircase could be ripple patterns caused by a glitch in the satellite imagery, many members of the forum argued that it was a UFO landing site. They argued that it might have been equipped in ancient times with a navigational beacon that sent out signals to approaching alien UFOs. Forum members suggested that the giant staircase might have marked a take-off and landing pathway for ancient alien UFOs making multiple journeys between Earth and outer space.

“It does look like stairs – maybe on a pyramid structure?” “I’m not an alien believer but I do believe we’ve been all over this planet many times in our past.” “It’s more likely a landing site than stairs.” “I attribute it to fallen angels and Nephilim… high-tech demonic activity.” “Why does it look like it says Google next to the stairs?” “Someone wrote Google in the snow next to it.”

The argument that the giant staircase-like structure, leading up on the side of a massive Antarctica mountain, could be a landing site for UFOs borrows inspiration from decades-old speculation among paranormal enthusiasts that ancient pyramids and staircase structures, such as the famous Egyptian step pyramid of Saqqara, also known as the Pyramid of Djoser, and the Pyramids of Giza, were used as navigational beacons to guide ancient alien UFOs visiting Earth to a safe landing. According to paranormal researchers, technologically advanced alien visitors to Earth taught the people of ancient civilizations, such as Egypt, Sumer, Maya, and Inca, how to build the pyramids.

But archaeologists, historians, and anthropologists believe that the structure of ancient pyramids, including the Pyramid of Djoser, suggests they were symbolic of the ascent of the soul of the pharaoh to divine heights of immortality. Some believe that step pyramids could also signify divine incarnation as the symbolic pathway that the soul of a god follows in the descent to earthly realms.

‘Snow pyramid discovery’ in Antarctic, and giant staircase – https://t.co/GqSVEFR87e pic.twitter.com/6hDQzo5vhA — Mary Sutton Greeley (@Lucky_finds) January 8, 2017

But conspiracy theorists claim that new discoveries on NASA and Google satellite images reveal that Antarctica was the site of advanced ancient civilizations that flourished thousands of years before the emergence of other ancient civilizations, such as Egypt and Sumer. The ancient Antarctica civilizations had contact with extraterrestrial civilizations and built UFO spacecraft based on advanced alien technology. They also left massive civil engineering monuments buried under Antarctica ice and snow. And although much of the ruins remain buried beneath ice and snow, evidence of their existence is coming to light through recent NASA and Google satellite imagery.

Some conspiracy theorists argue that Antarctica might have been the location of the legendary lost city of Atlantis.

The Inquisitr reported that UFO conspiracy theorists claimed recently that they found in Google Earth satellite imagery evidence of an ancient city buried in Antarctica ice. According to enthusiasts, a massive, circular, 400-ft structure that looks like a fort, spotted beneath Antarctica ice in satellite imagery, gives evidence of a lost ancient city and civilization that once flourished on the frozen continent. Satellite imagery, according to enthusiasts, also reveals multiple massive artificial pyramid structures in Antarctica.

The Inquisitr also reported that UFO hunters claimed recently that the U.S. government is aware of the existence of extensive ruins of ancient Antarctica civilization and that the former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin was sent to Antarctica recently to find the ruins. UFO and E.T. enthusiasts speculated that Aldrin might have visited Antarctica to investigate reports that advanced alien technology that could take human astronauts to Mars in a very short time could be found beneath the ruins of ancient Antarctica civilization.

“Buzz Aldrin is the guy who talked about the spaceships out by the moon when he was there. So why did they send him to Antarctica?” a forum member asked.

“To see if it’s the same ships he saw,” the forum member concluded.

UFO and paranormal enthusiasts also claimed that the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited the frozen continent recently to inspect the ruins of ancient civilizations and remains of advanced alien technology left by the alleged ancient civilizations.

Some theorists claimed that Kerry also visited secret government-known alien space program bases in Antarctica. The alleged secret space program bases date back to World War II when the U.S. government took over old Nazi underground bunkers and facilities where Third Reich scientists conducted secret space technology research with the help of advanced extraterrestrial species. After World War II, the U.S. government modernized and extended the old Nazi facilities, allegedly under a secret technology transfer agreement that President Dwight Eisenhower signed with the alien species in 1954.

