WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar And Goldberg ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Match Spoilers Given By Odds?

The WWE rumors continue ahead of the annual WWE Royal Rumble match as two of the biggest names in professional wrestling will be involved in this year’s match. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were involved in a shorter than expected Survivor Series match, but are now headlining the annual Rumble match as two competitors in the 30-man field. Based on information that was reported recently, will “The Beast” outlast Goldberg in the match, despite Goldberg being listed as one of the favorites to win?

In previous WWE Royal Rumble 2017 news here at The Inquisitr, it was noted that Goldberg had dropped a bit on some of the sports book odds for his chances to win the big 30-man match. The former WWE champion had been the initial favorite to win the match at several sports books, ever since he was the first one to enter his name into the match weeks ago. However, with other stories developing on Raw or SmackDown, that changed. One of the biggest seems to be the potential for The Undertaker to enter the match, as well as teases that Braun Strowman or Chris Jericho could win.

With that said, WWE Leaks has reported that some new odds were released for Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. These latest odds are a Royal Rumble “Match bet” for which of the two superstars will last longer in the match. As of this report, Goldberg is listed at 8 to 11 odds to outlast Lesnar in the match. The recently suspended UFC star Lesnar is currently listed at “even” in terms of his chances to outlast Goldberg, meaning a $100 bet would return $100 if he does. A bet on Goldberg would return a bit more, as of this report.

It’s been speculated by WWE Leaks, that there are two potential outcomes to consider for these two legends of the wrestling ring. In one instance, Goldberg actually eliminates Lesnar but Brock returns to take out Goldberg at some point, costing him the match. In the other potential finish, they eliminate one another at the same time and get involved in a big brawl at ringside. That would set up their potential clash for a third time at WrestleMania 33, or sooner. However, there’s been some other situations teased.

The idea of Chris Jericho winning the Royal Rumble to take on his “best friend” Kevin Owens for the title has been a lingering possibility. On last week’s Raw, WWE also teased the potential for Goldberg to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, so it’s possible WWE could still give him the Royal Rumble win. It would also mean Reigns wins the title from Owens at the Rumble and Goldberg is last man standing in the Rumble match.

Whether or not fans would want to see Goldberg and Reigns in the ring at Mania is debatable, though. Another teased or rumored match for WrestleMania 33 involves Undertaker taking on Reigns, which is also one that may be less than desirable for fans. A third possibility would have Reigns defending the championship against Braun Strowman. That said, there may be a lot of fans who really want to see Goldberg or Undertaker defeat Reigns for the title.

As or right now, Paddy Power lists The Undertaker as a 2 to 1 favorite to win this year’s Royal Rumble Three other stars are tied for second on the list with Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton each holding 9 to 2 odds. Finn Balor is an 11 to 2 favorite, while Goldberg is listed with 7 to 1 odds. It won’t be surprising if Goldberg is among the final four competitors and sees his potential win taken away by an angry “Beast” named Brock Lesnar.

WWE fans, which superstar do you think will last longer in the Royal Rumble match: Bill Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Will there be a double elimination, or will something else happen between these two in the ring?

[Featured Image by WWE]