‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Opens Up About ‘Mayans MC’, Will He Get Charlie Hunnam To Return?

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is finally opening up about his new show, Mayans MC. Although Sutter has been quiet about the story ever since FX requested a pilot, Comic Book reports that Sutter openly discussed his future plans for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off. Will Charlie Hunnam reprise his role as Jax Teller?

As the name suggests, Mayans MC centers on a Latino motorcycle club that was of the Sons’ main rivals throughout the seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy. The spin-off will take place after the events in SOA and Sutter doesn’t want to wander too much in familiar territory.

“I’ll direct the pilot and my plan is to do this. It’s to honor the mythology that a lot of talented people spent seven years creating so that we transition from that mythology into this new mythology. And my hope is to hire a creative staff that’s based in that culture,” Sutter explained.

With a Latino focus in mind, Sutter wants to eventually hand off the series to his Latino crew led by co-creator Elgin James. Being from a white east coast neighborhood, Sutter doesn’t feel like he has the background to helm a series that focuses heavily on Latino culture.

“So that ultimately my plan will be probably if we’re lucky enough to continue, that I would co-run the first season with someone and then hand off the show to a primarily a creative team of people of color,” Sutter revealed. “And then still sort of participate from a producorial level, to maybe help guide it. But it really becomes a show about Latinos with an all-Latino cast and ultimately a primarily a Latino team running it.”

The decision to hand off the project to a new team is a bold move by the creative showrunner. It isn’t every day that a show’s creator hands off their work to another team. Even still, it will be interesting to see what Sutter’s team comes up with for the spin-off and how it differs from Sons of Anarchy.

Of course, one of the biggest questions remaining is whether or not Hunnam will ride again on Mayans MC. According to Comic Book, Jax’s actions at the end of Sons of Anarchy will have a direct impact on the first season of Mayans MC.

The Sons have charters all across California and have a long history of fighting with the Mayans. In Season 7, Jax changed this dynamic and brokered a lasting peace between the two clubs. Even if Jax doesn’t make an appearance on the spin-off, his legacy will play a part in the story.

That being said, the new series follows a prospect of the Mayans named EZ Reyes, who lives on the border of Mexico and California. Little is known about the character, though he will face similar family situations as Jax in SOA.

Although Jax technically died at the end of SOA, there is a possibility he could appear in a flashback or dream sequence. If that is the case, Hollywood Life reports that Hunnam is more than willing to join the spin-off for one last cameo.

“If they call me, if they want me to do a little dream sequence, I’ll do a little dream sequence,” Hunnam revealed. “I love Kurt [Sutter]. I’d do anything with Kurt, I love that guy. But I think I’m dead.”

Meanwhile, Den of Geek reports that Sutter also opened up about his role in the 2008 film, Punisher: War Zone. Sutter was actually tapped to write the script, but producers eventually decided to ditch his version and go in a different direction.

“In the end, I think they only kept one thing from my draft, and that was how Jigsaw becomes Jigsaw,” Sutter explained. “Because the original had it that he crawls through a window of a church or something, and I’m the one who had the mob brought in… But I think that’s the only thing they actually kept from my draft!”

Production on the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC is expected to commence in the coming months with the season premiere airing on FX later this year.

