When Is ‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Season Finale? Nick Viall ‘In Love’ With Two Girls? Who Wins Nick’s Final Rose?

The Bachelor season 21 finale is still weeks away, but fans are already trying to find out who Nick Viall picked at the final rose ceremony, and if he is still engaged to his final pick, or if he has already moved on.

Fans who can’t wait to see how this season plays out will have to wait until March to find out if the final rose spoilers are correct. ABC will air the season finale followed by the live After the Final Rose special on Monday, March 13, but until then, the spoilers and speculation about Nick’s season will continue.

Will his decision be an easy one or will fans see him profess his love to two girls just like Ben Higgins did on his season of the Bachelor? And what about the rumors that point to Nick getting dumped by both girls on the finale?

Here’s the scoop on what’s to come this season, but don’t let the spoilers stop you from watching every single episode this season — even if the rumors turn out to be true, the spoilers can’t possibly capture the drama that will play out on Monday nights this season.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead

It wouldn’t be The Bachelor without conflict and drama, and viewers can expect plenty of both as well as some serious man-crying when Nick is forced to decide between the two girls who made it past hometowns and the overnight dates this season.

Although the ABC’s video teaser below suggests that Nick will leave the final rose ceremony rejected by both girls, apparently that’s just some crafty editing done by Bachelor producers. According to blogger Reality Steve, Nick got engaged when the finale was filmed in Finland in November and she said, “yes!”

Steve goes on to say that it comes down to Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi in the end, with fan favorite Rachel Lindsay only making it as far as the Fantasy Suite dates. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, it may not be the last time we see Raven — she’s rumored to be a top contender to become the next Bachelorette.

After the Bachelor season premiere aired on January 2, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made his annual prediction about the final four girls, stating that Corinne, Danielle L., Rachel, and Vanessa would make it to hometowns. Kimmel then made his prediction for Nick’s final pick — Vanessa Grimaldi.

However, if spoilers are correct, Jimmy didn’t get everything right this season.

In past seasons, Jimmy typically names the same four ladies that Reality Steve spoils as the final four, but this year he missed the mark on one contestant — or at least that’s what Reality Steve says. He is certain that Danielle L. won’t be part of the final four and says fans can expect to see Nick go on a hometown date with Raven Gates instead.

He goes on to say that Nick will eliminate Corinne during the hometown dates rose ceremony and, after sending Rachel home after the overnight dates, he will have to choose between Raven and Vanessa.

Although the video clip above suggests that Nick will leave without a bride-to-be, spoilers point to Nick getting down on one knee and proposing to Vanessa on the season finale. Steve isn’t sure how Raven’s departure is handled, but he revealed in a recent podcast that it’s likely that he will reject her at the rose ceremony because that’s always good for ratings to see major heartbreak.

Will Nick say “I love you” to both girls? He admitted during an interview with People magazine that he did fall in love with more than one girl this season, but didn’t give any clues as to whether he told both girls like Ben Higgins did on his season or just saved the “I love you” for his final pick.

Bachelor fans will have to wait until the season finale airs on March 13 to find out exactly what happened between Nick and Raven. As for Vanessa, a previous report from the Inquisitr reveals that she did accept Nick’s proposal during the final rose ceremony, but things are not going so well for the couple now that they are both back in the real world post-filming.

Find out how things turn out for Nick the fourth time around — watch the Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network]