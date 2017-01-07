Brad Pitt Reportedly Seeing Children Weekly, As Angelina Jolie’s Court Filing Shows

Much has been in the news recently about Brad Pitt’s relationship with the children he shares with Angelina Jolie, but it is being stated now that since October, Brad Pitt has been allowed weekly five-hour visits with their children, according to a court filing by Angelina Jolie and as reported by People.

People have obtained court documents which show that Laura Wasser, Angelina Jolie’s lawyer, said that Brad Pitt has seen his children each week since October 8, 2016, and a therapist has also been present on each of these visits which was part of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s “voluntary” custody agreement.

“The frequency and duration of these visits have been determined by the minor children’s therapist, who were put in place jointly by parties immediately after the Sept. 14 [plane] incident.”

In December there had been conflicting information surrounding how many hours Brad Pitt would be allowed by Angelina Jolie to see their children, but these court filings may have answered that. The court documents show that Brad Pitt is to continue with his weekly five-hour visits up until the end of January, but that the visits may increase depending upon the evaluation of therapists on the frame of mind of Pitt and Jolie’s children.

“Pitt’s visits may increase at any time based on the therapists’ evaluation of each child’s feelings and progress.”

However, in October Brad Pitt reportedly did request further visitations with his children. But Angelina Jolie’s team “maintained that it was premature to end therapeutic monitoring only weeks after executing the Custody Stipulation.”

While Brad Pitt had stated that he will request further visits with his children from the court, days after this announcement he asked the court to seal custody-related documents. Angelina Jolie has agreed to the sealing of the custody-related documents, as the Inquisitr reported, but Jolie reportedly claimed that Brad Pitt was trying to publicly “impugn” her character while he tried to “deflect” from his role in the media.

People say that a source has told them that Brad Pitt will reportedly be happy if the child-custody documents that he and Jolie have agreed to have sealed are approved by the court.

“This filing further proves that Angelina has not hesitated to reveal details about her children and their ongoing therapy and visitations, and further proves why Brad is now so grateful that documents will finally be sealed going forward.”

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in agreement with regard to sealing child-custody documents, the International Business Times are alleging that Brad Pitt is reportedly “furious” that Jolie has moved with their six children into a new home, which was sourced from an insider at Hollywood Life.

“Angelina Jolie has moved with her children to a new Malibu rental. This marks the third time Angelina has moved with her many kids since announcing a divorce from Brad and moving out of the home they shared in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.”

As this is the third time that Angelina Jolie will have moved with their six children after filing for divorce in September 2016, a source told Hollywood Life that Brad Pitt is extremely unhappy that Jolie keeps moving around with the couple’s children and would prefer to see them more settled down.

“Brad is furious that Angelina is constantly moving the children around during this challenging time for them. Brad is worried about the kids having no stability and wants Angelina to settle down somewhere, preferably in Beverly Hills and closer to him. Brad has been pleading with Angelina to give the children a permanent home somewhere in LA so they can have structure and a routine. He feels it is the only way they can start healing together as a family.”

Do you think now that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are agreeing to have child-custody documents sealed that they will start getting along better now and that 2017 may be more of a healing year for the whole family?

