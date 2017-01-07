Safaree Samuels And Nicki Minaj Getting Back Together? Rapper Drops Hints On Instagram Following Ex’s Split From Meek Mill

Safaree Samuels may have been outspoken about his disdain for Nicki Minaj’s relationship with rapper Meek Mill, but it looks like Safaree is more than willing to reunite with his former longtime girlfriend after learning that Nicki personally confirmed her split from the “War Pain” rapper earlier this week.

On Thursday, Nicki Minaj took to social media to weigh in on recent rumors suggesting that she and Meek Mill had called off their nearly two-year relationship, revealing via a brief Twitter post that she is in fact single and is looking forward to releasing new music in the near future.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” Minaj confirmed on January 5.

While Nicki neglected to comment on the reasoning behind her and Meek’s abrupt split, Meek Mill took to his official Instagram account to drop several hints regarding his feelings about the breakup, even going so far as to take shots at Nicki Minaj in a series of since-deleted posts.

#MeekMill being petty about the shoes #NickiMinaj x #Ciara wore in their breakup song "I'm out" ???????????? #TSRBreakUps A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:49am PST

“If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…..,” Meek Mill wrote in the caption of his Instagram post alongside a photo of a pair of sneakers that Minaj donned in her “I’m Out” music video with Ciara.

While Meek Mill may be feeling bitter over his breakup with Nicki, it looks like Minaj’s ex, Safaree Samuels, is taking an opportunity to send some flirty messages to his former flame via social media, thus further fueling rumors suggesting that Safaree is now hoping to reunite with the “Anaconda” rapper.

Shortly after the news of Nicki and Meek Mill’s breakup began making headlines, Safaree took to The Shade Room to drop a not-so-subtle hint about his feelings towards Minaj’s newly single status, revealing, “2017 is gonna be a great and blessed year for us all! *trophy emojis* friends b4 it all..memba that…f*** all these n*****.”

Later that day, Safaree took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself making a turkey burger while dancing along to a portion of Nicki Minaj’s rap from her latest collaboration with Ariana Grande, titled “Side to Side,” further adding fuel to the reunion claims between the duo.

#PressPlay: #Safaree out here sending signals to get that old thang back ???????? #NickiMinaj A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

While Safaree hasn’t publicly confirmed his desire to get back together with Nicki following her breakup with Meek Mill, sources close to the “Bad Tings” rapper recently revealed to TMZ that Safaree is open to rekindling his former romance with Minaj as long as the songstress shares the same sentiment.

According to the site, Safaree’s sources allege that the rapper is happy about Nicki and Meek’s breakup because he felt that Meek was a hindrance to Minaj’s career and suggests that Nicki did more to boost Meek Mill’s image than the rapper did for her in return.

Similarly, a rep for Safaree also notes that the rapper “never stopped loving Nicki” and is open to reestablishing communication as long as Nicki shares the same feelings about reigniting their past romance.

While Safaree Samuels may be open to rekindling his decade-long romance with Nicki, fans continue to debate over whether or not Minaj may want to get back together with her former flame given the nature of her and Safaree’s tumultuous split in 2014.

Shortly after the news of Nicki and Meek’s romance began making headlines in early 2015, Safaree sat down for an interview with the Jamaica Star in which he alleged that Meek purposely sabotaged his relationship with Nicki in an effort to get close to the “Super Bass” rapper.

Speaking on the events that led up to his breakup with Minaj, Safaree suggests that Meek Mill would continually badmouth him to the songstress in an attempt to drive them apart, revealing, “As a man, there is just certain things that you just don’t do to another man, whether it’s true or not.”

Safaree continued, “It’s none of your business to go and tell somebody’s significant other that, ‘Oh, I saw your boyfriend doing this and that.’ What type of man [does] that?”

While Samuels may have initially placed the blame of his and Nicki’s split on Meek Mill, the rapper later sparked controversy after releasing a scathing diss track, titled “Love the Most,” in which he suggests that Nicki Minaj was unfaithful during their longtime relationship before going on to attack her romance with the “All Eyes On You” rapper.

“That’s between me and you, it was always me and you / We ain’t do this off opinions / It was only me and you / Then you let somebody new come and whisper in your ear / Didn’t think he woulda told you that was my biggest fear,” Safaree rapped in the emotional track.

Similarly, reports surfaced last year suggesting that Safaree was in the process of filing a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj over unpaid writing credits on her The Pinkprint album, thereby further fueling rumors suggesting that Samuels previously served as Minaj’s ghostwriter for some of her most successful singles, however, Samuels later denied the existence of any such lawsuit.

What do you think of Safaree Samuels’ reaction to Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s breakup? Do you think that the former couple will get back together in the future?

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]