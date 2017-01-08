‘Alaskan Bush People’ Mother Ami Brown: Estranged Family Claims Billy Is Controlling

Alaskan Bush People has never been short on off-screen drama, and apparently the latest season will be no different. Only one episode into Season 4, there are reports of concern by the estranged family of mother Ami about the nature of her marriage to Billy. Last season there was obvious conflict between the Browns and Ami’s family, the Bransons. A couple of the Bransons recently spoke out about their concerns and denied some allegations previously made by Ami and Billy.

The parents of the Alaskan Bush People family married over 30 years ago when Billy was 26, and Ami was 15. Over a year ago, she spoke to Radar Online and told them that her family had been very supportive of their marriage.

“Yes of course they approved very much. At that young age, you have to have a parent signature, and they were more than happy to sign for me, and it was a good thing.”

Now 53-years-old, she also had high praise for her 64-year-old husband.

“I do want to say that Billy is the most wonderful, caring, compassionate, considerate husband that any woman could be given.”

Ami’s mother Earlene tells a different story, saying that her daughter told her that if she didn’t let her marry him, that she would run away with him any way. Her brother, Les, says the two began a relationship without the family’s knowledge. He says that they had hired Billy to do some plumbing work, and there was obvious attraction. The family wasn’t aware that the two had already been seeing each other. He also says that Billy lied to them about his age and promised that Ami would finish high school.

Ami didn’t, however, finish high school, and months into their marriage they moved to Alaska, and the Bransons never heard from her again. Last season there were rumors of a reunion of the three and that it may even be featured in one of the Alaskan Bush People episodes, but that didn’t happen. The Bransons made the trip to Alaska, but the Browns had decided to take a trip of their own. Knowing Ami’s family was on their way, they left for a vacation in Hawaii.

In Season 3 of Alaskan Bush People, Billy’s prior marriage and the children from that marriage didn’t seem to be a surprise to his wife. It was a surprise, however, to Earlene and Les.

Ami has claimed in prior episodes that Billy rescued her from an abusive alcoholic family. Her mother and brother deny this claim.

Regarding charges of a controlling relationship between the Alaskan Bush People parents, Ami’s family says that they witnessed him saying some things that caused them concern. Brother Les described early visits to the couple.

“I realized that Ami never spoke, Billy did all the talking. She would just kind of sit there beside him smiling. I didn’t realize it then, but she wasn’t allowed to speak. She couldn’t speak without his permission!”

Mother Earlene added that when asked why Ami had not continued in school as they had been promised she would, Billy told them it was no longer their concern because, “She belongs to me.”

They also report that she once called them and said that they were going to come visit during a tour they were doing for Billy’s book. That didn’t happen, and her brother says that he later learned that the Alaskan Bush People family drove by, but a stop to let Ami visit was not allowed.

