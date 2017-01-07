Tarek And Christina Split: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Cheating And Nanny Scandals Ended Marriage?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have parted ways, and as they continue to stay active on social media with their fans, many are wondering what led up to their May 2016 split.

In the weeks since Tarek and Christina El Moussa confirmed to People Magazine that they had decided to separate, rumors have been swirling in regard to Tarek’s alleged romance with his children’s former nanny, 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, and Christina’s rumored relationship with their former contractor, Gary Anderson.

While the Flip or Flop couple continues to stay silent in regard to the ongoing rumors of their alleged romances, a new report has suggested that it was Christina El Moussa’s communication with Gary Anderson, which allegedly ended her marriage to Tarek.

On January 6, a FOX 411 report claimed Tarek had caught his now-estranged wife, Christina El Moussa, reportedly sending inappropriate text messages to Anderson, who had been hired by the former couple in 2015 to work on their pool at their Yorba Linda, California home.

“[Christina El Moussa] grew close to Gary,” an insider told In Touch Weekly magazine. “Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.”

Then, a while later, Christina El Moussa allegedly got caught.

“Tarek saw [Christina El Moussa]’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary,” the insider claimed, adding that the ordeal resulted in Tarek fleeing their home with a gun.

In a statement to FOX 411 in response to the rumors, Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s rep said, “People should focus on real issues that affect their life and now get bogged down by tabloid distractions.”

The rep also confirmed that both Tarek and Christina El Moussa have dated other people since they split several months ago, but at this point, neither party is ready to announce a relationship.

Since their break-up, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been seen together multiple times, but when it came to the recent holidays, they reportedly spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart. Although both Tarek and Christina El Moussa appeared to see their kids on Christmas, Tarek remained in Southern California for the New Year’s holiday while Christina El Moussa traveled to Park City, Utah, with friends.

Around the time Christina El Moussa was first linked to Gary Anderson, Tarek El Moussa was tied to his kids’ former nanny. In mid-December, days after confirming his split from Christina, Tarek was said to have dated Alyssa Logan, who he first hired to care for his kids. According to a TMZ report, Tarek fired Alyssa a short time into her employment after he began to have feelings for her, but just weeks into their alleged relationship, they reportedly called it quits.

As for the future of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s show, the couple may be in jeopardy of losing their roles.

“This is getting really ugly,” a network source told In Touch Weekly. “HGTV is livid with [Tarek and Christina El Moussa]. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, ‘You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.'”

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]