Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorce: ‘The Kids Are Clearly Traumatized’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ongoing divorce continues to be as contentious and scandalous as ever. The estranged couple is currently in a battle over sealing some of their divorce documents so that personal information related to them and their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — cannot be accessed by the public.

Both Pitt and Jolie believe the records should be sealed for the children’s sake, but that does not mean they are not going to fight about why they think each other wants them sealed.

“While Jolie agrees that sealing custody-related records would be in the best interest of the couple’s six children…the new court documents, filed by the star’s attorney, Laura Wasser, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, slam the recent motion filed by Pitt’s lawyers to seal information related to their temporary custody agreement,” Jennifer Drysdale explains in a report for Entertainment Tonight.

Brad Pitt’s attorney, Lance Spiegel, submitted a request to have custody divorce documents sealed on December 21. Pitt had previously asked for an emergency hearing to request that the documents be sealed but was not granted the hearing because the judge did not deem the situation to be an actual emergency.

According to those filings, Pitt wants the divorce documents sealed because he wants to protect the children’s privacy. He accuses Angelina of being reckless with their personal information.

“[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulation mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record,” Pitt’s request states, according to Entertainment Tonight, “or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses.”

The request also claimed that Jolie intentionally included private information about the children, such as “the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals,” in her divorce filings because she believed “it may benefit her.”

Jolie took issue with the accusation and countered that Pitt wanted the divorce records sealed to hide potentially damaging information about the Hollywood star. Jolie said Pitt is “terrified that the public will learn the truth,” as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse,” Jolie’s documents assert.

The investigation Jolie refers to stems from an incident that occurred on a private plane as the family was returning to Burbank, California, from Nice, France, in September of 2016.

Pitt was never formally charged with any crimes, but reports from those close to the couple do not paint a pretty picture.

“He got drunk and was fighting with Angie,” one insider told Us Weekly. “Maddox stepped in to defend Angie and got in Brad’s face.”

Another source downplayed any possible altercation between Maddox and Brad and suggested there was not a physical fight between Brad and Angelina either.

“[T]eenagers have fights with their parents, especially when you have teens who are strong-willed and confident,” the second source said. “You’re going to have back and forth…the abuse suggestions are inaccurate.”

Sources close to Jolie, however, claim there is more to the story.

“The kids are clearly traumatized, and Angelina has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on the plane,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The interest since the onset of this has not changed, and all along that has been to protect the well-being of the children.”

The way things are going, let’s just hope that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce wraps up soon so that they and their children can move on.

