Gigantic ‘Star Trek-like’ Starship UFO, As Big As Earth’s Moon, Spotted In NASA Photo Near Our Sun, ET Hunters Claim [Video]

A UFO hunter claims incredibly to have spotted an alien starship UFO uncannily similar in appearance to Captain Kirk’s USS Enterprise featured in the world famous Star Trek sci-fi TV series. The latest claimed sighting comes soon after a witness caused a stir in the online UFO community when he reported spotting a “Star Trek-like” UFO ship flying close to the Moon over a lake on Random Island in Canada.

The YouTube UFO hunter TheWatcher252 announced to members of the online UFO community on January 5, 2017, the sighting of a massive USS Enterprise-style UFO flying in the vicinity of our Sun in the inner solar system.

The ET hunter spotted the amazing UFO in an image of the Sun snapped by a camera on board NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite on January 3, 2017 (see image below).

SOHO is a spacecraft launched jointly into space by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA on December 1995 to provide near-real-time solar data needed for accurate and timely weather prediction. But NASA officials and scientists could not have anticipated that the images of the Sun captured by cameras on board SOHO for the purpose of monitoring space weather would become amazingly rich resources for intrepid enthusiasts monitoring NASA’s helioviewer website for otherwise hard-to-come-by UFO evidence.

According to UFO hunter TheWatcher252, in his YouTube video titled “Huge UFO hear the Sun,” NASA’s SOHO image reveals clearly and unmistakably a giant UFO spaceship sailing in space near our Sun.

“This UFO was near the Sun this week and something amazing about it is that not only is it huge, but it has a visible steam of energy leaving its bottom,” UFO blogger Scott C. Waring commented in a post to his UFO Sightings Daily blog.

USS Enterprise UFO Seen Near Earths Sun On NASA Images Jan 3, 2016, Video, UFO Sighting News. https://t.co/Ww1yxHEFAE #starwars #space pic.twitter.com/TYlYhM4TAn — Scott  (@SCWBooks) January 6, 2017

The visible “steam of energy leaving the bottom” of the ship could be emanations from the ships advanced “warp”propulsion system, ET hunters claimed.

“The craft silhouette looks similar to the side view of the USS Enterprise. This ship is as big as Earth’s moon.”

The UFO blogger suggested that, based on comparison with the radius of the Sun in the same SOHO image, the mysterious UFO was a gigantic starship as big as Earth’s Moon. He speculated that the UFO might have been sent to our star by a technologically advanced alien civilization to harvest rare energy particles.

But other UFO hunters suggested that the similarity of the UFO to Star Trek’s USS Enterprise was not a coincidence. U.S. secret space program conspiracy theorists argued that the spacecraft could belong to the top-secret U.S. Navy Space Fleet allegedly established and managed under Pentagon’s secret space program. The alleged space program is believed to be managed jointly with the technologically advanced alien Grey-Reptilian Confederacy under a comprehensive treaty that dates back to the 1950s, during the administration of President Dwight Eisenhower.

The Inquisitr reported last September that some conspiracy theorists believe that Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek series was based on classified information leaked to the producer about the clandestine U.S. Navy Space Fleet acquired under the 1954 treaty with the Grey-Reptilian confederacy and the enigmatic Tall White aliens.

According to Exopolitics researchers, such as Dr Michael Salla, government agents contacted Roddenberry through Leslie Stevens Jr., creator of the TV series The Outer Limits, and encouraged him to create a TV series based on the real-life but top-secret U.S. Navy Space Fleet.

Salla claims that Roddenberry had a secret agreement with Stevens who arranged for Roddenberry to create Star Trek based on information obtained from his father, U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Leslie Stevens Sr.

Salla and fellow secret space program conspiracy theorists claim that Vice Admiral Stevens had obtained detailed information about the secret U.S. Navy Space Fleet from Rear Admiral Rico Botta, who had been in charge of covert naval operations during World War II.

The latest incredible UFO sighting in deep space follows media reports that a UFO skeptic finally admitted that UFOs might be real after sighting a “Star Trek Ship” hovering in the sky over Random Island in Canada.

'Star Trek' Enterprise-Like Spacecraft Sighting In Canada Makes UFO Skeptic A Believer – iTech Post https://t.co/OidcltQ6EF — ㅤㅤㅤ (@Ufo_area) January 6, 2017

The UFO skeptic, identified as Chad Haines, was able to capture images of the mysterious USS Enterprise-shaped UFO as it hovered over water, clearly visible in the sky close to the Moon, for about two to three hours. After hovering for hours the object flew up into the dark sky and sped off mysteriously.

Haines sent the images he took to Canadian news sites (see below).

“Something caught flying over Canada… looks like a saucer… like the Star Trek ship from the TV series.”

The baffled witness told reporters that he had always considered himself “the last person to believe in aliens, extraterrestrials or UFOs.” But after witnessing the mysterious craft hovering and flying in the sky near his home he began questioning his UFO skepticism.

What's the strange flying object taken by a #Clarenville man over

Random Island? A #UFO? A plane? Or a bird? pic.twitter.com/Z3fTKzM55B — ufoofinterest.org (@ufoofinterest) January 3, 2017

Haines was adamant that the mysterious object he saw in the sky was not a made-made aircraft, such as a helicopter or airplane, and that it was too large to have been a drone.

“It was out there for two or three hours. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

But, according to Express, Scott Brandon, a skeptic who runs the website Ufoofinterest, dedicated to investigating UFO sighting claims, said the object might have been a bird “back lit by sunlight.”

“The image is low quality and missing metadata to identify the alleged flying object. It could be a bird taken by backlight, “Brandon said, according to Express.

[Feature image by Elaine Thompson/AP images]