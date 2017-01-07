Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Reportedly Finally Ready To Get Married! Inside Their Secret Wedding Plans

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are no strangers to wedding rumors. Following months of engagement speculation, the couple is reportedly ready to finally tie the knot. Will they exchange vows in 2017?

Enstarz reported that Shelton has been shopping around for an engagement ring. The country crooner was spotted in a jewelry store over the Christmas holiday, sparking even more rumors of a coming engagement. Is he getting ready to pop the big question?

“Blake [Shelton] has been shopping up a storm for Gwen [Stefani] and her boys [for Christmas]. He basically bought everything Toys R’ Us sells for young boys including Minecraft, Pokémon, and Tech Deck supplies,” an insider revealed. “He also likes to get the boys some good old country presents like real bows and arrows, which they shoot on his property.”

According to Aces Showbiz, the source also talked about Shelton’s generosity towards the No Doubt alum. Along with spoiling her three boys, Shelton buys Stefani pretty much whatever she wants. Even still, it’s unknown if Shelton is ready to exchange vows in the coming months.

“Blake is just as generous when it comes to Gwen. He really loves to spoil her. He won’t say if he’s going to propose or not, but he’s definitely been shopping for diamond jewelry,” the insider added.

Rumors of a surprise engagement started last spring. Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond ring that many mistook for an engagement ring. Although it was later confirmed that Shelton didn’t purchase the ring, Stefani reportedly wore the bling as a major hint.

“During Wango Tango she didn’t talk to anyone about actually being engaged because she is not yet, but she talked about how things were going great with Blake and how she was looking forward to the future,” the insider stated. “She knows they both have their albums and their tour to worry about, and he has to deal with a few more weeks of The Voice but if he is ready to pop the question she is ready to say yes!”

Apart from the wedding, Enstarz revealed that Shelton and Stefani are also dealing with pregnancy rumors. Sources claim that Stefani wants to expand her family with Shelton and is looking to get pregnant fast. The pop star is reportedly worried that her biological clock is running out and wants to prove that her romance with Shelton isn’t just for show.

Of course, these rumors have not been confirmed. Until more information is revealed, fans can rest assured that their romance is hotter than ever. In fact, Hollywood Life is reporting that Shelton and Stefani just shared a romantic New Year’s Eve together, complete with some heavy PDA.

The couple attended a New Year’s Eve party on Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch with Stefani’s three boys. Once the ball dropped, the pair shared a passionate kiss while fireworks ushered in 2017. They later shared their romantic moment with fans on Snapchat.

Shelton and Stefani made a public appearance earlier that day. Shelton played a song for Carson Daly’s NYE celebration and was later joined by co-star Alicia Keys. The only Voice coaches not present for the event were Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus.

Many fans expected Shelton to pop the big question in front of cameras at the celebration. Unfortunately, the country star kept the proposal to himself, leaving fans wondering when he will finally ask Stefani to marry him.

For now, there’s no telling when Shelton and Stefani will get engaged. The couple has taken their relationship slow this past year, so it might be a while before Stefani has a diamond ring on her finger.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]