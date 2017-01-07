Todd Fisher Explains Carrie Fisher’s Prozac-Shaped Urn: Inside The ‘Star Wars’ Star’s Unconventional Memorial Service

Todd Fisher is speaking out about his late sister Carrie Fisher’s unusual memorial service. The Stars Wars star’s ashes were buried with her mother, screen legend Debbie Reynolds, at a memorial service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight. The mother-daughter duo died just one day apart, and Fisher’s urn made it clear that this was no ordinary funeral.

At the joint service, Todd Fisher was photographed carrying his sister’s ashes in an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill, complete with the markings for the antidepressant written on the side of it. Todd later explained that the antique faux pill was a favorite possession of the late actress.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd told reporters, according to ET. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

Carrie Fisher’s urn is shaped like a Prozac pill because even in death she’s more iconic than us all https://t.co/bIOY4HgXsL pic.twitter.com/8u66sWmmCy — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 6, 2017

“We couldn’t find anything appropriate,” Todd explained.

“Carrie would like that. It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re okay with that.”

As for Fisher and Reynolds’ burial spot at Forest Lawn, Todd said hummingbirds helped guide him to the perfect final resting place for his loved ones.

“My mother loves hummingbirds, and had hummingbirds in her yard,” Todd told ABC News. “We were going all over the place, and we got to this one place to look at this one thing, these hummingbirds came, and it was just like ‘fait accompli,’ as my mother would say.”

The burial came just one day after Fisher was remembered at an intimate memorial at her Beverly Hills home, where she lived with Reynolds and frequently entertained. The menu included some of the Fisher family’s favorites, including fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread, according to People.

In addition to Todd Fisher, the late actress’s half-sisters Joely and Tricia Leigh, and her ex Bryan Lourd were in attendance for the memorial. The star-studded guest list also included Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Richard Dreyfuss, Candice Bergen, George Lucas, Penny Marshall, and Taylor Lautner. Longtime friend Meryl Streep later performed Fisher’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again,” and the rest of the 125 guests all joined in.

Todd Fisher said there will be a public memorial for his mom and sister a little later.

“Everybody’s as settled as we can be, and we’re not going to go any further,” Todd told ET. “We’ll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all the family friends, but this was a private family service and we’re — it was fitting and it was beautiful.”

In the hours following the memorial, Todd also shared that he takes comfort in all that Reynolds and Fisher left behind.

“We have so much of them that was left behind,” Todd said. “All of my sister’s words and all the movies, and all the things that they created. That’s what we need to remember….They were both Molly Browns of sorts. Molly Brown‘s a movie my mom made years ago and it’s about a very strong woman. They were very, very strong women right to the end.”

Todd Fisher previously told the New York Daily News that his sister’s only child, Billie Lourd, would have full control over the funeral arrangements for her mother, as well as anything she wanted from the Stars Wars legend’s estate.

“We want her to have whatever she wants,” Todd Fisher told the News. “There is a trust set up. But we’re all pretty well off. This was her mother…We’re very proud of her. She’s handling this with amazing strength.”

❤????‍????‍????❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Todd also revealed that the family was blindsided by his sister’s sudden death, so a larger public memorial service would have to come later.

“Nobody knew this was coming,” Todd said. “My mother has explicit plans about what she wants to do (for herself), but at Carrie’s age, she didn’t make plans. We’ll have a small family thing and then likely there will be a wider body of people involved in a second service.”

