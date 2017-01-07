UFO Chilean Navy: Was It Government Aircraft Spraying Poison Into The Air?

Everyone is talking about the UFO Chilean Navy recorded and released recently. Some are claiming this is the first time in many years that something significant related to UFOs has been captured. There have been too many fake stories about UFO sightings and aliens trying to connect with humans. According to many people, this video is groundbreaking in more reasons than one.

However, there are still some questions which need to be answered. First of all, many may wonder why it took so long for the Chilean Navy to release the video. The video was recorded in 2014. Conspiracy theorists may go further and question a number of things seen in the video. The nine-minute video is still under scrutiny, as a Chilean government agency is investigating into the strange object captured in the video. Two experienced pilots captured the video, which shows a strange flying object. Now, the object is seen leaving a trail behind. Some may argue it’s Contrail, while others may claim it’s Chemtrail.

What’s the difference between Contrails and Chemtrails?

The UFO Chilean Navy officers spotted was definitely leaving a trail. It is a common occurrence for a jet engine to leave a trail while flying across the sky. Such a spectacle is enjoyed by the most, even though not everyone is aware why it happens. The atmosphere which the jet engine flies through has low vapor pressure and is quite cold. Thus, when the jet engine leaves water vapor, it soon becomes water droplets and gets crystalized into ice. It takes the form of a cloud, typically referred to as “condensation trails” aka Contrails.

While Contrails are common, conspiracy theorists claim that the government takes advantage of the scientific phenomenon and sprays harmful chemicals into the air. They claim the government experiments the harmful effects of such chemicals on real people. According to How Stuff Works, conspiracy theorists claim that the government wants to “weed out” the elderly and the sick. Instead of calling these Contrails, they call it Chemtrails.

Some other theories claim that it is a part of the government’s efforts of weather manipulation. It is a military tactic for defense purposes. Some conspiracy theorists even believe that it’s the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). Under this program, the government studies the atmosphere for advanced navigation and communication systems.

Chemtrails and global warming

Another theory suggests that the government controls global warming by spraying objects into the air so that the solar radiation gets reflected. It is also done to repair the ozone layer, according to the theory. This theory, however, is contradictory to the claim that such trails worsens the climate and contributes to global warming. This theory claims Contrails from jet engines negatively affect the environment.

Trail in the UFO video

The UFO Chilean Navy spotted might intrigue the believers of Chemtrail conspiracy theories. In the video, the object is seen leaving a thick trail behind. So far, many so-called UFO videos have surfaced online. At times, such objects in motion look like a ball or a saucer. No matter what the size of such object is, it is extremely rare for the object to leave a smoky trail behind.

The French experts who analyzed the UFO video have called the unidentified flying object a “medium-haul aircraft” which was going to land at the Santiago airport. The Huffington Post notes the explanation given for the trail as well.

“The effluent trail observed on two occasions probably results from dumping some cabin waste water, forming a plume oriented along the local wind blowing from the west.”

Now, the object could not be an airplane which was about to land at the airport. No airplane throws out water vapor or any kind of waste before landing. It is technically more complicated in Chile, since an airplane needs to take an official permission before ejecting any material into the air. Clearly, the action was not officially approved.

What was it then?

Nobody actually knows what the object captured in the video is. The UFO that the Chilean Navy officers saw could not have been an airplane, as it was almost impossible for the experienced pilots not to recognize an airplane. The object was definitely suspicious. What makes it different from other UFOs is the trail it leaves behind. And that will keep the conspiracy theorists busy at the moment for sure.

[Featured image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]