Drake’s Longterm Plans With Jennifer Lopez — Will They Get Married In The Future?

Drake isn’t wasting time when it comes to his future with Jennifer Lopez.

The rapper is actively making plans with his new girlfriend in mind, and from what sources have gathered, the former American Idol judge seems to have assured herself that being with Drake is one of the best decision she’s made in a very long time.

While the twosome have only been dating for a couple of weeks, sources say they have been inseparable since the beginning of December, when Drake was seen catching a performance of Jennifer’s All I Have residency show in Las Vegas.

Drake seemed to have enjoyed it so much that he ended up coming back for all the remaining shows that week, and before fans could grasp an understanding to the rapper’s love for Jennifer, endless photos were being posted on his Instagram page, making it clear the duo were seeing one another.

As previously reported, Jennifer had canceled a club appearance in Miami, worth a staggering $1 million, to spend some quality time with her kids, only to be found in Vegas with her new man. It’s apparent that Drake and J.Lo are in love with one another, which is why it would make sense why the “Shut It Down” artist is already planning his future with Jennifer.

According to Hollywood Life, Drake is being such a romantic, having already told Lopez about all of the things he plans on doing for her in 2017, which is said to be an approach that Jennifer isn’t familiar with from the men she’s previously dated.

She loves the idea of being surprised and having a man by her side that’s already looking ahead to what the relationship could potentially grow into. Considering that the relationship is still fairly new, Jennifer doesn’t want to get carried away and believe everything her beau is telling her, but for right now, Lopez is said to be down with it.

“He’s making a lot of plans and promises right now, and Jennifer is really feeling it, but she’s also taking it with a grain of salt,” a source gushed. “He’s promised to do whatever it takes to see her when things get hectic. For Jen, actions speak louder than words, so she’ll be really happy if he follows, though. But if no, she’s cool with that too.”

As for Jennifer’s decision to give love a try with Drake, the source concludes by saying that the 47-year-old isn’t holding back with the men she dates. Lopez has simply found herself being very attracted to Drake, and from how their relationship has turned out so far, she hasn’t regretted it one bit — in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“She’s enjoying herself and living in the moment,” the insider shares. “She’s never felt more empowered, whatever this is with Drake it’s been very good for her.”

Several reports have claimed earlier this week that Drake and J.Lo had already been working on music together, with supposed plans to have their collaborative track featured on Jennifer’s forthcoming album, expected to hit stores later this year.

As previously revealed by Us Weekly, Lopez signed a new record deal over the summer with Epic, having ended her longtime contract with Capitol and return to the team of execs that helped her become the superstar with her first studio album “On the 6,” selling over 8 million copies worldwide.

It’s unclear when Jennifer plans to drop her new album but, as revealed on her Instagram page, it’ll be seeing a release date in the following months to come.

As for her relationship with Drake, sources are convinced that the romance stands the chance of being a longterm union. Considering how in love the twosome is with one another, there’s no reason to believe that the couple wouldn’t end up getting married.

