Kim Kardashian Allegedly Assuring ‘KUWTK’ Family Kanye West Divorce Not Happening: Couple Seeking Therapy?

Kim Kardashian has reportedly told her family members to stop worrying about her marriage to Kanye West, stressing that there are no plans for the couple to divorce any time soon.

In recent weeks, endless reports had claimed that Kim and Kanye were on the verge of splitting up and filing the divorce documents. The twosome felt as if their marriage had come to an end, it was alleged, with one source claiming that Kim Kardashian couldn’t take her husband’s rants anymore.

The 36-year-old was overwhelmed with the fact that she had to be by Kanye’s side at the hospital while overcoming the fear of leaving her own home after the Paris robbery attack in October.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Kim Kardashian was left with raising her two children, North and Saint, by herself — the entire situation became too much for Kim, allegedly causing her to strongly consider the idea of a potential divorce.

It’s not that Kim had fallen out of love with Kanye, but she supposedly couldn’t get her marriage back on track after all of the things that had taken place, leaving the likes of Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to assume that the reality star’s relationship with her rapper husband was coming to an end.

Hollywood Life, however, claims that Kim has assured everybody in her family that there shouldn’t be any further speculation when it comes to her marriage to Kanye because they are fine. Having reached endless obstacles in recent months, Kim has allegedly claimed that the twosome are working through their differences and coming out stronger on the other side.

The mother-of-two is well aware of all the rumors that have surrounded her and Kanye’s relationship in recent weeks, particularly it was claimed that the “Stronger” hitmaker was initially not invited to Kris Jenner’s Christmas dinner under Kim Kardashian’s alleged orders.

It turned out that Kanye did end up attending the celebrity-filled event, but it was very notable that he didn’t stay very long, having opted to spend the rest of the evening with his close pals to watch a movie at a nearby theater in Calabasas. This would go on to give social media users the impression that Kanye and Kim were clearly having issues that fans hadn’t been aware of until that particular day.

“Kim has been trying to convince her sisters and mom that everything is OK between her and Kanye [West],” a source tells the news outlet. “Around the holidays, while Kanye was busy working out and going to the movies alone, Kim was spending more and more time away from him at Kris’ home. She’s been getting advice on how to keep her family strong while defending Kanye’s behavior and stability.”

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has been spending a reasonable amount of time with her mother lately, Daily Mail revealed in November, having reportedly moved into the momager’s home back in October, following the horrific events that took place in Paris regarding the robbery incident.

It’s unclear whether Kim has returned to the Bel-Air home she shares with Kanye, especially now that he’s off from his touring duties, but whatever the case may be, it seems as if Kardashian is certain that her marriage will survive regardless of where she lives and what the media has claimed about her alleged ongoing marital problems.

Kim will make her anticipated return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians next month, with the E! network gearing up to premiere the forthcoming series in February. The show is heavily focusing its attention on the aftermath of Kardashian’s robbery case along with Kanye’s hospitalization.

Will you be tuning in February?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Girls’ Lounge]