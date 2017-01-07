Khloe Kardashian: Why Tristan Thompson’s Family Potentially Want Him To Dump ‘KUWTK’ Star [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been seeing one another for several months now, and while everything has appeared to be great between the two, certain family members are concerned about Khloe’s generosity toward the NBA star.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan’s relatives feel uncomfortable with all the expensive items she has gifted him lately, which includes the $100,000 watch that was presented to him for Christmas.

A source for the outlet claims that Khloe Kardashian is head over heels in love with Thompson, and while the basketball player’s family accepts the relationship, they don’t like the way the reality star has exposed Tristan to an artificial world that only revolves around lavish presents with expensive taste.

The insider continues by stressing that Thompson comes from a very humble background. He’s not the type to spend thousands of dollars on things that he doesn’t need — Tristan would have never spent $100,000 on a watch because he values the money too much. But Khloe Kardashian is the complete opposite, it’s claimed.

Since their relationship first kicked off over the summer, Khloe hasn’t stopped handing Tristan presents, and while the 25-year-old isn’t complaining about it, his family feels as if the Cleveland Cavaliers star will get carried away and begin spending money similar to how Kardashian spends her own.

“Tristan [Thompson]’s living the life! He’s an NBA champ. He’s having an amazing season and he’s dating one of the hottest girls in reality TV. But his family and close friends are worried Khloe [Kardashian]’s spoiling him with all her fancy and expensive gifts,” a source gushed.

“A $100,000 watch. A diamond bracelet! While those gifts are nice, that’s not Tristan’s style. He’s very humble. He’d never buy those type of items for himself. His family taught him how to save his money and not indulge in frivolous spending and they simply want him to remain that sweet, humble and selfless man and not get caught up in the glitz and glam and look at me lifestyle that dating Khloe comes with.”

It is being stressed, however, that the relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is the real deal. Some fans, via Twitter, are under the impression that the 32-year-old is spending so much money on her boyfriend because she knows they have a future together — Khloe is smitten by Tristan, she adores him in every possible way.

After having spent just two hours at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party last week, Kardashian rushed to the airport to catch a private jet straight to Cleveland, having chosen to spend the remaining holidays with her beau instead of her famous family.

Khloe Kardashian has made a reasonable effort to make the long-distance romance work, Daily Mail reveals, having tried it in the past and realized that it didn’t work for her.

The TV star was said to have shared a long-distance relationship with James Harden back in 2014, but after having come under the suspicion that the NBA star was cheating on her, Khloe Kardashian ended the romance, eventually realizing that her intuition was right all along.

As confirmed by Kris Jenner, Khloe now has a home in Cleveland, where she stays whenever Tristan is out of town or has family members over. The couple is taking one step at a time, but with the way things have been going, there doesn’t seem to be much doubt in Khloe’s mind that she’s not bound to be with Tristan for a very long time.

What do you make of Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson, and do you think his family members should be worried?

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan]