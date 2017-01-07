Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill ‘Still Together,’ But Heading For Breakup Again? [Rumor]

Nicki Minaj is reportedly struggling to keep her relationship with Meek Mill intact amid claims she’s still seeing her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

The female rapper, who is alleged to have had endless problems in her romance with the “It’s Me” hitmaker, according to All Hip Hop, seems to be under the impression that she’s eventually going to call it quits again, having reportedly realized that she’ll never have the happy future she had hoped for.

It’s been heavily reported that Nicki Minaj’s main priority in the past couple of months has solely been on starting a family and getting married. Over the summer, the “Starships” chart-topper had leased her first house in Beverly Hills with Meek, but ever since then, things have been going downhill.

Whilst initially under the assumption that family life would follow after having settled into their new home, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have reportedly split up on multiple occasions, only to find themselves reconciling every other month.

According to sources, their relationship hits ups and downs every other week, leading Nicki to believe that she’ll never be able to fully settle down with the rapper — her first boyfriend since ending her engagement to her teenage sweetheart, Safaree Samuels.

Her previous relationship had ended over allegations that Samuels had cheated on her with other women, and while Nicki Minaj isn’t concerned about Meek’s whereabouts when surrounded by other women, she supposedly lacks confidence that Mill is even interested in having a future with her.

Before getting with the rapper, Nicki knew that she wanted to commit herself to plans regarding a wedding, with the intentions of eventually having children and focusing her attention more on her personal life than her music career.

It’s been over two years since the release of Nicki Minaj’s last album, which would’ve been the perfect time for the “Only” self-proclaimed Queen of Rap to start her own family, but as revealed by Hollywood Life, Meek has been holding back and Nicki is concerned whether it’s because he’s not ready yet.

“Nicki [Minaj] will choose her career over Meek [Mill] at the end of the day and that is where things are going because Meek is getting on her nerves but she also loves him,” the source reveals, stressing that the relationship isn’t what it used to be.

When the twosome first started dating, Nicki Minaj was rarely making any appearances, having initially chosen to keep her romance away from social media and other media outlets. But as their romance became more public, endless problems occurred, causing Nicki and Meek to split several times last year.

“She really thought Meek would be her baby daddy and she can’t quit him. They haven’t been hanging out lately but they still talk and are still in a relationship but Meek is not doing himself any favors to make it last. Things are very strained but its not over yet. The next few weeks are going to be very telling.”

While Nicki Minaj would’ve dedicated the last two years to starting a family, she’s made it known to fans that she’s readying up her next studio album, having effectively started production for the untitled record, which many say will see an official release date by the end of the year.

With that in mind, Meek Mill isn’t ready to start a family with her, so instead of waiting, Minaj is heading back to work. As the insider already mentions, it’s evident to Nicki at this given point that something is preventing Meek from wanting to settle down with her, leading the 34-year-old to believe the relationship will soon be over.

“Meek’s definitely feeling the pressure from her to take the relationship to the next level, but he’s stuck,” the source concluded, under the impression that Mill’s hesitation to start a family with Nicki Minaj is what will evidently cause the relationship to fall apart.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]