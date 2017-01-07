Coco Austin’s Baby Chanel Nicole Adorably Rings In The New Year Despite Getting Her First Cold

Coco and Ice T’s baby girl celebrated the New Year in style despite being sick with her first cold.

Coco Austin posted a couple of photos of baby Chanel Nicole on Instagram this week as she posed for an adorable Snow Princess shoot. Chanel is seen smiling for the camera as she’s dressed in a winter wonderland-inspired outfit. The 1-year-old wears a glittery jewel crown and dress with snowman as she wishes fans a happy New Year.

“Happy New Years from Chanel the Snow Princess #2017”

Fans seemed to love the photo as it received over 32,ooo likes from Chanel’s 416,000 followers. Instagram users also commented to show their love of Coco and Ice’s adorable baby.

“That is the sweetest dress! Love it”

Happy New Years from Chanel the Snow Princess #2017 Dress by – @ittybittytoes Shoes by- @pinksugarcrystals A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:11am PST

However, the New Year’s photo came after fans didn’t see new images from Chanel Nicole for a few days. Coco explained her daughter’s absence in a post on Friday as she shared another picture of Chanel. This time, the little girl is seen wearing pajamas as she plays with a stuffed animal. Austin said Chanel Nicole is suffering from her first real cold this week and has been teething, so she hasn’t appeared in many Instagram photos.

Austin explained it all in the caption as fans wished Chanel well.

“A baby has been going through it.. I got my 1st real cold & stomach sickness this week, on top of getting my molers in (Thats why no pics lately). I put a headband on and I’m still smiling.. I might be another couple days under the weather..Sorry”

Commenters told Chanel to feel better as they shared their well wishes for the tot.

“Those dimples. get better cuteness!”

“Awww. Get well soon pretty girl”

While little Chanel was at home under the weather, her famous parents rang in the New Year as they hosted a party at a Connecticut club. Daily Mail shared a video covering Coco and Ice T’s appearance as the couple also celebrated their 13th anniversary during the night.

“[The] Couple celebrated New Year’s & 13th wedding anniversary together at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut where they hosted the Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Celebration. Coco wore a shimmery black & gold dress.”

The site also reported on a throwback photo Austin shared on Instagram that documents the moment she met her husband.

“Not many people have a photo recording the moment when they first lock eyes with the love of their lives. But Coco Austin does…and on New Year’s Eve she shared the image of herself being introduced to Ice-T at a bar with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.”

Indeed, Austin seems to enjoy sharing family moments with fans via the social media channel. Coco has recently shared photos while wearing matching yoga outfits with Chanel as the mother-daughter duo stretched. She also took to Instagram to post adorable family photos while she and Chanel once again wore matching holiday outfits.

Fans enjoy seeing the photos of mom and daughter dressed alike as they leave comments telling Coco how beautiful her baby is.

“Beautiful family love you”

Coco’s followers also let her know what a wonderful mother she appears to be as she actively includes Chanel in her routine.

“Ohmigosh I love this pic your (sic) an amazing mother!”

Besides the matching outfits, Coco has been public with her love of being a hands-on mom. She takes Chanel with her to hair appointments, photoshoots, and concerts as they watch Ice T perform. It’s not surprising that baby Chanel even had a photoshoot to ring in the New Year!

