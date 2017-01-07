‘The Bachelor’ 2017: Nick Viall Shares If He Has Hopes To Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The rumors are always flying that the lead from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette could end up cast on Dancing With the Stars. Of course, the rumors are flying that Nick Viall might end up joining the cast of the show for the next season. Right now, Nick is being seen trying to find love, but he recently shared if he would like to be cast on the dancing show next. ET got the chance to talk to Nick and find out his thoughts on joining this show.

The rumors have started about who will be on DWTS next season, and Nick’s name is coming up. Nancy O’Dell asked Viall about it when he stopped by ET recently. Nick wasn’t shy about his answer. Here is what he had to say.

“I mean, I haven’t given it much thought. I think it would be fun, you know? Who wouldn’t wanna do it? Right now I am focused on being The Bachelor. [But] if they asked — I mean, I don’t think I would say my first thought wouldn’t be no, but I think anyone would feel lucky to even be considered.”

Nick didn’t say for sure if he would do the show, but it doesn’t sound like Nick Viall would be turning it down. He has shared that right now he isn’t working a traditional job. Another paycheck from a reality show wouldn’t be a bad thing. It can be hard on a new relationship to jump from one reality show to another one, though. Nick was also asked if he would ever go “the Hollywood route” and he answered this one as well.

“Before I was asked to be the Bachelor, I had been living in L.A. and I’d done some stuff in this entertainment world. I also am lucky enough to have my own business, which I am focusing on, so a lot of that — my focus more than anything — is that business from a professional standpoint, and if I am lucky enough to do some other things than great. I think I would be open to any great opportunity. I never thought I’d go back on Paradise or The Bachelorette or The Bachelor, but I think I have learned in life that it is best to sit back and let things come your way, and take each situation on its own. And if you think that it could be a great opportunity, then I think that is great and I am no different.”

If Nick Viall was to end up on Dancing With the Stars, he wouldn’t be the first person from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette to do the show. At this time, it hasn’t even been confirmed if ABC would want him or not. When Nick was on Bachelor in Paradise, he won the viewers over, and if they love him after The Bachelor, it wouldn’t be shocking if they asked him to do the show.

ABC 7 shared a bit about what Nick Viall said is coming up on The Bachelor and in his life. Nick did share that the women on the show made it pretty easy for him. He did have fears that later changed to nerves. Nick Viall did say that he thinks he is done doing shows with the Bachelor franchise. Hopefully, that means he has found love, but Nick did say he thinks his time is done.

Are you shocked to hear that Nick Viall would consider joining Dancing With the Stars? Do you think that he would be a good addition to the cast?

