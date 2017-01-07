Shannen Doherty’s Husband Believes Cancer Deprived Him Of Wife’s Companionship And Is Now Accusing Her Ex-Firm For Not Cooperating

Shannen Doherty’s stories about her cancer battle have always been uplifting, but behind these is another battle which her husband has reopened against her former managers. Last month, Kurt Iswarienko claimed through a lawsuit that Shannen’s cancer affected their marriage. The lawsuit states that the television star received a late diagnosis because of her former firm’s failure to pay her medical insurance’s premium in 2014.

According to People, Kurt believes that because of Shannen’s cancer, there was a loss of “love, companionship, comfort, affection, solace, society, moral support, sexual relations and all other elements of consortium,” and this loss resulted to “pain, suffering, mental and emotional distress and worry.”

Daily Mail now reports that Kurt is accusing the accounting firm, Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson, for being uncooperative. The firm reportedly refuses to give “key documents” that will support his claims to the court.

As per the court documents, the firm gave Kurt’s team 100 pages of “largely irrelevant information” and that only a “single document” was actually related to the case. What he is after are documents about the firm’s “serious wrongdoings” with regards to the management of the Charmed star’s finances.

In August, Shannen settled with her former managers for an undisclosed amount after her $15 million-legal battle with them. She argued that her firm allowed her health policy to lapse and if it did not happen, she would have been to the doctors earlier.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress was told by her doctors that her cancer already worsened during those months that she did not have a policy. It was in March 2015 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Two months later, she underwent a mastectomy.

She previously said that cancer made her marriage to Kurt “a thousand times stronger.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she talked about how her husband hasn’t missed a chemo. She describes her experience of having cancer as “humbling.”

“You realize how many people in the world are going through the same struggle as you and that you have such a larger family than you thought. Because the cancer family is a really large family, and they’re wonderful and embracing and so willing to share their own story with you — and also inspire you and be inspired by you. That amount of love has changed me, it’s just made me appreciate people. I always did, but it’s like a new kind of appreciation.”

Shannen has been sharing photos and videos of her battle against the illness on her social media. She recently posted a video of her dancing in between radiation treatments. “Radiation is tiring,” she wrote but despite her exhaustion, she opted to dance because any form of movement works wonders while you’re in treatment. She then described herself as “Cancer Slayer.

She also did not waste the time to thank her radiation therapy machine, which she named “Maggie.” She started radiation therapies in late November and despite her “love hate relationship” with Maggie, she is grateful to her. “It’s astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future, but for now, it’s me and Maggie,” she wrote.

Apart from sharing inspiring insights, Shannen likewise enlightens people about cancer and cancer treatment. She previously recalled an instance where a stranger in an elevator “lunged away as far as she could” upon hearing that Shannen’s just finished her radiation treatment. The Christmas Caper actress reminded her supporters that “radiation won’t leak out” of patients, that’s why there is no need to freak out.

