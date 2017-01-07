2017 Golden Globes: Everything You Need To Know

The 74th annual 2017 Golden Globes hit the airwaves and The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Here’s everything you need to know about the awards show that many consider a sneak peek at the upcoming Oscars.

Who’s Hosting?

The host for the 2017 Golden Globes is Jimmy Fallon, of Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show fame as well as his impressive lip syncing chops. Fallon was chosen specifically by NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt.

“This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy’s playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that’s made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year”

A hint of what’s to come can be found in Fallon’s leaks about what he has planned. There’s going to be a cold open, similar to Saturday Night Live, with some great guest stars. Scheduled to be in the opener are Tina Fey, Kit Harington, and even Deadpool.

Who’s Presenting?

Scheduled to present are last year’s winners, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sylvester Stallone, and Brie Larson. Joining them will be Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Jon Hamm, and about a hundred other Hollywood A-Listers from music, television and film.

The In Memoriam Segment

The Golden Globes normally skips the whole tribute to who died the previous year, preferring to keep the mood light and celebratory. But 2016 was not kind when it came to celebrities, and the year didn’t let up even into the waning moments of December. Losing Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in a one-two punch on consecutive days made the producers realize that a memorial segment was needed.

Who’s Expected to Win?

On the television side of things, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson is expected to romp all over the competition. The mini-series received five nominations, including Best TV movie, Best actor in a TV Movie, Best Actress in a TV Movie, and two nods for Best Supporting Actor in a series, limited series or TV movie.

On the movie side, La La Land is expected to have a field day with statues, topping the nominations with seven total. The film was nominated in the comedy/musical category, getting nods for Best Motion Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score.

In a random bit of news, Deadpool received the first Golden Globe nod for a live-action superhero movie, albeit in the Comedy/Musical division. The merc with a mouth isn’t likely to win, especially because it’s going up against La La Land but getting the nod is great anyway.

Thank you, Golden Globes! As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight. pic.twitter.com/l2LJT32tAi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 12, 2016

Read the complete list of nominations here on the official Golden Globes website.

Any Other Special Moments?

Meryl Streep will be on hand for her 30th Golden Globe nomination as well as receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. So even if she loses for her nod as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, she’s still not going to go home empty handed.

If you’re hosting your own Golden Globes-style party, the planned menu for attendees is Chilean sea bass, filet mignon, and vegetables. For drinks, there’s Moet & Chandon, which is the official champagne of the Golden Globes as well as over 500 different cocktails to try.

The swag bag that is a signature of every awards show also won’t disappoint attendees. There are two different bags, one for men and one for women. The ladies get a Dooney and Bourke Raleigh Roxy crossbody bag with a ton of goodies that includes a Misfit Ray fitness tracker as well as a bevy of makeup and beauty products. Men get a Victorinox Swiss Army Escalades Slim Backpack with items designed to pamper. There is a Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar, a pair of Slydz sunglasses, and over 20 other items meant to impress.

Will you be watching the Globes? Let us know who your favorites are in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Gil C/Shutterstock]