Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Marriage Canceled Over Invitation Details? [Rumor]

Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson is done with media talking about his personal life. The Twilight movie actor is thinking about calling off the wedding as he fears that on the wedding day, his and FKA Twigs’ family members are going to spill beans to the media.

After learning about Kristen’s infidelity, Robert chose to move on in his personal life. Many Twilight fans assumed that sooner or later they both will reconcile and get back together. However, things did not work out the way their fans and close ones predicted during that time. Kristen Stewart has been on a dating spree ever since and currently involved with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell. Whereas, Robert Pattinson is happily engaged with singer-dancer FKA Twigs.

Ever since the public announcement of their relationship in 2014, Twilight fans have been wondering when Robert and FKA Twigs will get married. The recent rumor about their personal life points towards a dark path for both of them.

According to a report from Celeb Dirty Laundry, the engaged couple has again put a hold on their wedding plans. According to some sources, their close friends and intimate family members were very upset when they found that Robert does not wish to invite them on his big day.

Other sources also revealed that Robert has never wished this kind of media attention that his personal life has gotten in the past few years. He also seems to hate that everyone still talks about his long-time relationship with Kristen Stewart. According to AceShowbiz, Pattinson and Twigs have allegedly called off their wedding because of these ongoing invitation problems between them.

Celeb Dirty Laundry quoted OK! magazine that the couple has decided not to involve their family members and are planning to get married in a secluded ceremony this April.

“They want to say their vows on the beach to each other, not a crowd. They’ve asked their families to be understanding,” an insider revealed.

“All that craziness made Rob and Twigs keep things on the down-low,” their source added. “They don’t want their wedding to be big news. They want it to be for the two of them, no one else.”

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims by OK! and after confirming from their reliable sources, they have reported that the couple is not at all planning a secret wedding.

So it looks like these reports about Robert fearing that his family members will reveal intimate details about his personal life on his wedding day are nothing but another rumor about his personal life.

Having said that, everyone would want to know the basic details about the big day, and there are chances that a star like Robert Pattinson would decide to spend the biggest day of his life with FKA Twigs, their close friends and family members only.

Just like Robert, even Kristen has recently revealed that these days, other’s opinion hold a lot of value in her life, and it makes a difference in her life what other people are thinking about her. During her recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Kristen revealed how she cares about what other people think about her and why she still feels insecure as an actress.

“I deeply care what people think. I’m an actor: all I care about is being understood. All I want to do is convey myself. When I feel like I haven’t, it drives me crazy. If I feel like I haven’t done a good job – or if I’ve projected a weird, tainted version of myself because I feel insecure — I walk away from those situations being really regretful.”

During that time, it was reported that she is so concerned about her image as a celebrity and that’s she dumped Alicia Cargile for the possibility of a better-looking partner.

