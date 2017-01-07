Blake Shelton Finally Reveals Plans For Miranda Lambert’s Pink Pistol Building He Purchased

Ever since the news came out that Blake Shelton had purchased the building Miranda Lambert’s Pink Pistol Boutique was in, everyone has wanted to know what his plans for the building were going to be. When Miranda and Blake split, she moved everything out of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the couple had lived together. Miranda sold both buildings that her businesses were in and Blake decided it was a great time to buy. CMT shared that Blake Shelton is actually opening up two new businesses, and he is really excited about it. These will be similar, but one is in Nashville and the other in the town Blake calls home in Oklahoma.

It turns out that Blake Shelton has partnered with Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. to open a $20 million entertainment complex called Ole Red Nashville on Music City’s Lower Broadway in 2018. This business is in Nashville, but it isn’t the only new business that Blake Shelton will be opening. He will also be opening a similar business where Miranda Lambert’s Pink Pistol Boutique used to be in Tishomingo. Blake spoke out about the new venture.

“It’s amazing to me to see a song that’s been such a big part of my career come to life in the plans for Ole Red. Nashville and Tishomingo are both places that are important to me, and it’s great that each location is going to have its own personality inspired by one of my favorite songs. It’s always been a dream of mine to create something like this where people know they’re going to have a good time as soon as they walk in the door, and I couldn’t be more excited that my friends at the Opry and Ryman Hospitality Properties are making it happen.”

Blake Shelton’s location in Nashville is a 26,000-square-foot space. Inside of this building, they will put a two-story bar, restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor and VIP booths for small groups. That isn’t all that will be there, though. Blake also has plans for a private event space and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop area featuring an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant. They haven’t said at this time how long it will take for Blake to get Ole Red open in both locations.

News on 6 shared a few more details of Blake Shelton’s plans for Tishomingo. When Blake bought the building that the Pink Pistol Boutique was in, Miranda Lambert had already closed it down. Blake said that this building will now be a retail and entertainment venue. The name Ole Red comes from one of Blake Shelton’s biggest songs that helped to launch his career.

At this time, Blake Shelton seems really excited about his new venture. The news just came out, so Blake should be able to share more as they work on the plans and start building. Miranda Lambert has not shared her thoughts on what Blake decided to do with her old building and she probably never will. She has obviously moved on from her time with Shelton.

