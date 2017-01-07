WWE Rumors: 3 Reasons Why WWE Needs To Sign Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey had a recent terrible fall from grace when she got knocked out fast by Amanda Nunez at UFC 207. The manner in which she was finished clearly indicates that the UFC’s women’s division has clearly passed her by. Immediately after Ronda Rousey lost, a lot of fans were already speculating that Ronda should retire and move on to other things.

Movies are one avenue where Ronda Rousey could make a splash. She already had several cameos in movies like Fast and the Furious 7 and The Expendables 3. But one has to wonder whether Ronda still has enough star power at this point to make a big splash in movies.

More than likely, she will keep doing more cameos as a token tough girl. But beyond that? There is really some reason to doubt whether Ronda can really make it big in Hollywood.

The good news is there is still a place where fading MMA stars like her can go to and that is the WWE. Ronda already did some work at Wrestlemania 31 and was well received by fans. The WWE had already expressed some interest in bringing Ronda Rousey into the fold before and now would be the best time to try to sign her up for a contract.

According to Forbes, longtime WWE figure Jonathan Coachman recently stated that there is no way that the WWE will bring Ronda Rousey in anymore. The reason behind this is because Coachman thinks that the WWE does not bring in “broken” goods. But the problem with this statement is that this does not follow WWE’s previous logic. Brock Lesnar was on a steep dip when the WWE brought him back after getting bludgeoned by Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem. Ken Shamrock was losing fights in MMA when the WWE took him in and called him, “The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Long time WWE commentator and persona, Jim Ross perfectly sums it best when he was quoted in an article by Yahoo.

“And I haven’t even talked about her win-loss record or her last two fights because it doesn’t matter. I can tell you this: She is a very big star and the average Joe out there will recognize her. If you ask, ‘Do you know who Ronda Rousey is,’ I’ll bet he says, ‘Yes, of course.’ If you ask what her record is, he’ll say, ‘No, but I know she lost her last fight,’ but that’s it. The losses in the Octagon are really irrelevant in terms of what she’d want to do in the WWE and what they’d want from her.”

There are so many upsides with getting Rousey to join the WWE roster. It will be a mutual and beneficial relationship for both of them. Here are some of the reasons as to why the WWE needs to sign Ronda Rousey up.

It will benefit the women’s division greatly

#fbf #UFC190 open workout – hope we can have the #UFC193 one on the beach again! ???????????? A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Oct 9, 2015 at 1:57pm PDT

The WWE’s women’s division is on a good role right now with a lot of interesting characters that has been missing since the days of Trish Stratus and Lita. While today’s WWE divas are still not up to par with that era, bringing Ronda Rousey to the fold could change all that.

The WWE needs to be careful with this to avoid any Brock Lesnar-like situation. They cannot build Rousey up to be super human as this will stagnate the division. A compelling storyline with Charlotte Flair will make great drama only if Ronda is not built up to be invincible.

Bringing Rousey in gives the divas instant credibility. This will actually benefit all the other women of WWE during the times they share the ring with someone of Rousey’s caliber and pedigree.

WWE fans loves her

#ДуэйнДжонсон #DwayneJohnson #TheRock #РондаРоузи #RondaRousey @therock and @rondarousey #WrestleMania31, 29.03.2015 г. A photo posted by Dwayne The Rock Johnson ???? (@vk.dwayne_johnson_original) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:14pm PST

Ronda Rousey has already proven that the WWE fans adore her when she made her first appearance at Wrestlemania 31. She has unbelievable charisma, which was the reason why the world was so enamored with her. Ronda represents a strong female voice which will work great as a face in the WWE.

Ronda could redeem her reputation at WWE

If the WWE gives her a great persona that fans will get behind on. Whether she is a heel or a face, then it would be a great opportunity for Ronda to get her reputation back. Dominating both MMA and sports entertainment will give back Ronda Rousey some of the respect that she lost when she was destroyed in stunning fashion.

The WWE could be the best place for Ronda Rousey to get her image back.

