Zoe Saldana On Getting Her Husband’s Face Tattooed To Her Body ‘In A Place That’s Private’

Zoe Saldana may be making a name for herself as one of the sci-fi world’s top actresses, but her recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden was more about Zoe’s personal life than her film accomplishments. Ms. Saldana opened up to Corden about her relationship with husband, Marco Perego, and the unique tattoos that now mark their bodies. In addition to sharing the location of the tattoos, Zoe opens up about the reasoning and meaning behind the inked artwork. The interview provided fans an opportunity to learn more about Saldana’s private life.

As Entertainment Tonight shares, Zoe Saldana had her husband’s face tattooed to her side, which she revealed to James Corden in her recent guest appearance on the talk show. The Guardians of the Galaxy star pointed to her left rib cage in describing the location of the tattoo, while joking with the audience that she and Perego are just the type to love getting new ink.

Saldana also revealed that Marco started the tradition by having Zoe’s face tattooed to his arm.

Perego and Saldana were married in 2013 and Zoe says her tattoo took two years to complete.

“You want it to be in a place that’s private, that you only show when you’re, like, in a bathing suit,” says Ms. Saldana. “We had this amazing artist, Mark Mahony, do the tattoo for us. And I’ve been wanting to get it for two years…but I finally got it. Because my husband has tattoos coming out of his ears, and every time we would go get a tattoo for me, he would, like, push me aside, and he would end up getting a brand new tattoo. So, two years later, I finally got the tattoo.”

Zoe Saldana Says Having Twins Isn’t The Great Gift One Would Think: “It’s Just Vicious”

While Zoe is happy with Marco and their twin sons, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, she admits in an exclusive Entertainment Tonight interview that parenting the two active boys can be more than a handful. She describes her sons as gangsters and says getting them to sleep at night is a tiresome chore in itself.

“And when they start fighting, they just look like two lads at a pub fighting over like the wrong girl too,” Ms. Saldana joked. “It’s like, ‘Ugh!’ It’s just vicious. ‘You guys are only two this is horrible.'”

Saldana explains further that the problem with twins is that it forces the parents to raise two children at the same time at the same age, so everything is doubled. She adds that, while their tempers are different, their habits and actions are similar and they pick up bad practices from one another. Zoe points out that raising twins isn’t nearly as romantic as most couples dream.

Previously, Zoe felt the boys were too young to appreciate traditions and myths, as well as too young to fight over girls, so she never bothered explaining the concept of Santa Claus, for instance. Next Christmas, however, Ms. Saldana says she and Marco will begin teaching them about old Saint Nick and more holiday traditions.

“I think we have this Christmas to decide what kind of Christmas we need to create and follow that tradition indefinitely for our family,” explained the Guardians of the Galaxy star. “Because we don’t want to deprive each other’s respective backgrounds too, how we celebrated Christmas as kids.”

Zoe Saldana will reprise Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, which is due to hit theaters on May 5.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]