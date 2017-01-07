Lace Morris Speaks Out, Says Grant Kemp Already Moved On And She Is Shocked

Lace Morris and Grant Kemp of Bachelor in Paradise shared not long ago that they split and have moved on. Lace moved back home and now she is speaking out about how Grant has already moved on. She is pretty shocked that he moved on so fast and Us Magazine talked to Lace who shared the details. They met up with her at the at the Bachelor Charity Premiere Party benefiting SheLift at Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles. They revealed back in November that they were done.

Lace shared that the split has been hard on her, but she is doing better now. She said, “Life is getting a lot better. I’m just looking forward to this year being so much better, and it took me a while to deal with the breakup. I did my own thing for a while. It hurt. So I’m just doing so much better, and it feels really good.”

EXCLUSIVE: Lace Morris explains why she'd never get back together with her ex Grant Kemp. https://t.co/swDRF0z37m pic.twitter.com/8RMTSRQNWv — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 7, 2017

Lace Morris is actually admitting that she doesn’t really know what caused the split. She said, “I don’t know. Grant and I just both realized some differences, and we had enough respect to end it when we did instead of pulling it along longer than we needed to. But it just wasn’t working. It just wasn’t working.” They did seem like a perfect match on the show, but once they got out in the real world things were different. Lace and Grant aren’t even speaking to each other at all at this time. Lace did admit to joining the app Bumble and starting to date once again. She doesn’t seem to have found that special someone just yet.

When it came to dating, Lace Morris said that she waited a bit and took time to focus on herself. She shared that Grant Kemp moved on sooner than her, but she didn’t share if she knows who is dating or if he has actually settled down with a girlfriend already. Now, Lace Morris did share that she isn’t really sure if she would do Bachelor in Paradise again if they offered it to her. Here is what she had to say.

“I feel like if I do Paradise again, it might be a PTSD for me because I got engaged there. And knowing that I’d be doing that all over again, I feel like I’d be stepping backwards. So I don’t know if I’d do Paradise again.”

Entertainment Weekly shared that Lace Morris also said that she would never get back together with Grant Kemp, even if he wanted to do it. Lace revealed that since their split she has seen a few things that she would never want to go through again. Lace Morris has moved on and is doing well even though she is single once again.

Happy New Year ???????? pic.twitter.com/2OChgPeIXI — Lace Morris (@LaceMorris) January 2, 2017

Bachelor in Paradise couple Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton just recently admitted that they had split as well. So far, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are the only couple from this past season that are still together and going strong. The viewers are hopeful that they will actually end up getting married. There have been a few success stories from this show.

