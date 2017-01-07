‘Days Of Our Lives’: Chloe Wakes Up From Coma — Does She Tell The Truth About Nicole’s Baby? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans know that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is Holly’s biological mother. However, Nicole is in the dark about it because Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) never told her. While in a coma, Chloe’s mother, Nancy (Patrika Darbo), went to great lengths to keep her daughter’s secret. However, Chloe is going to wake up. When she does, will she tell the truth about baby Holly?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the long-running soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nancy believes she is doing the right thing by keeping the truth hidden about Nicole’s baby on Days Of Our Lives. However, Nicole deserves to know the truth and what Nancy is doing is just not right. Well, it looks like Nicole Walker will soon find out the truth, according to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

In the upcoming week, Chloe will wake up from her coma and Nancy is right there by her hospital bed. Once she opens her eyes, Nancy tells Chloe everything that has happened. Chloe discovers that things have not gotten better, but are actually worse. She had the intention of telling Nicole the truth when she gave birth, but something always interrupted them. Either Chloe had to start pushing or Nicole would get a phone call. Then, she had a stroke and landed in a coma. For fans worried that Nicole would never know the truth, Chloe and Nancy are going to make a decision that will change everything, Nadia Bjorlin explained to the magazine.

“So, basically, when Chloe wakes up, she finds that things are worse. Deimos and Brady are collecting evidence to prove that Holly is Nicole and Daniel’s baby. Chloe had every intention of telling Nicole on the night the baby was born, but then she had the stroke and fell into a coma.”

On Days Of Our Lives, Chloe and Nancy discussed the situation. They went over the pros and cons, then came to the conclusion that Nicole should learn the truth. Chloe made the decision because she wanted Nicole to find out from her and not Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) or Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Ultimately, she was afraid of losing Nicole forever.

That is not the only exciting thing that will happen to Nicole on Days Of Our Lives this week. On Wednesday, Deimos will propose marriage to Nicole. Even though he has always wanted to marry her, this proposal is not planned. However, executive producer Ken Corday warned that Nicole’s happiness will not last long. In the near future, she will be accused of attempted murder.

What is interesting about this is that on Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Deimos orders a hit. Now, it has not been confirmed who Nicole allegedly tries to kill, but could the hit be on Nancy? It is no secret that Deimos is becoming more frustrated by the day that Nancy won’t tell Nicole the truth about baby Holly. He is also infuriated that she is keeping the baby away from Nicole. This theory could be completely off base, so take it with a grain of salt.

What do you think of Chloe finally deciding to tell Nicole the truth about baby Holly? Who does Deimos order to be killed? Is it Nancy and what will happen when Deimos finds out that Chloe finally confessed the truth? How will Nicole feel about Deimos going too far to get her the baby she always wanted?

Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next with Nancy, Chloe, Deimos, and Nicole.

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]