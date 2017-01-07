‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Ashley Hebert And J.P. Rosenbaum ‘Get Real’ About Their Love After ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelorette stars Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum recently opened up about life after their fairytale engagement on Season 7 of the hit ABC reality television show.

The couples from the “Bachelor Nation,” as the original The Bachelor TV show and all of its many spinoffs are collectively referred, do not always have the best track record when it comes to sticking together. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Amanda Stanton became the latest Bachelor Nation alumni to dump their partner when she confirmed earlier this week that she has ditched her Bachelors in Paradise costar and now-former-fiancé, Josh Murray. Sources said the split stemmed from Murray’s “temper.”

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Get Real About Romance (and Therapy?!) After The Bachelorette https://t.co/JxDvBOr6YE — E! News (@enews) January 7, 2017

Hebert and Rosenbaum do not appear to have any such troubles in their relationship.

The public nature of their romance has not seemed to cause any tension for the happy couple either. They are still together five years after being on the show, and now have two children together.

E! News recently caught up with Hebert and Rosenbaum to get some insight into how they make their marriage work.

“I think it’s that [when] we went on the show, we had our own careers already and we weren’t looking for anything else,” Ashley Hebert told E! News when she attended WE tv‘s Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars premiere party at Nightingale. “We were actually considering the possibility of a relationship. We weren’t looking to become famous.”

Sharing goals and focusing on their relationship rather than potential fame appears to be the key for Hebert and Rosenbaum’s success, and those priorities were central to both of them before they even appeared on The Bachelorette together.

Hebert explains that when they went on the show they were actually looking for love rather than a career in reality TV.

“I think our priorities were similar,” Hebert continued. “I think we both thought maybe we could meet someone and then we wanted to go back to our real lives. We weren’t looking for anything more than that.”

As E! News‘ Mike Vulpo notes, just because the couple has a generally healthy relationship does not mean that they do not hit a snag now and then.

Hebert and Rosenbaum will be appearing in the new season of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, where they will “try to strengthen their relationship.”

The couple says that they do not have any major issues in their marriage, but, like all couples, they do hit little bumps in the road from time to time.

“We have small issues like every other couple has. It was an opportunity for us to spend two weeks on just us and we’re never going to get that ever again,” J.P. Rosenbaum told E! News. “We had been with our son for two years and everything had been about him for the past two years and we wanted to get back a little bit of what we had before kids.”

While Ashley and J.P. say they did not think they really needed the marriage bootcamp before going into, both confessed that the feel like it nevertheless strengthened their relationship.

“We never even considered it [beforehand],” Hebert said. “We never felt like we were at the point where we needed it. Now that we’ve been through the boot camp, I do think there’s something to say about having a third party there.”

J.P. Rosenbaum concurred.

“To get a third party perspective is definitely refreshing and it’s something that can be a catalyst for change in a relationship,” he said. “I don’t think we need therapy. I don’t think we’re at that point.”

You can learn more about Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s marriage on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, which airs Friday night at 9 p.m on WE tv.

[Featured image by Victor Chavez/Getty Images]