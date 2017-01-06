Jennifer Lopez: Drake ‘Completely Falling’ For His Childhood Crush, Source Reports

Jennifer Lopez is “having fun” exploring her new relationship with Drake, and she’s reportedly not taking the relationship too seriously.

According to some reports, Drake feels differently. In fact, an unnamed source close to the rapper told E! Online that Drake is “completely falling” for J. Lo.

“He has always had a crush on her growing up, so the fact that this is all coming to life is pretty cool for him. He really likes her though.”

The source went on to say that the 30-year-old Canadian rapper and the 47-year-old Bronx native “get along perfectly,” adding that “The age gap is not an issue for him, because he digs an older woman. J.Lo has always been into younger men, so it’s a good combo.”

Lopez and Drake first sparked rumors that they were dating in December after Drake began attending Jennifer’s Las Vegas shows. The pair took selfies at her concerts backstage, and after posting the cozy shots to Instagram, speculation began. Soon after the pair were spotted together more and more often, and when J. Lo canceled her New Year’s Eve performance in Miami to spend time with Drake in Vegas, the relationship was all but confirmed.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been taking cuffing season to a whole new level https://t.co/uUNZIy2w8D — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 4, 2017

While the pair seem to be enjoying spending time together, sources report that Jennifer Lopez isn’t taking the relationship too seriously at this point. Drake has been romantically linked to a plethora of mega-superstars, including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Serena Williams, so Lopez is reportedly taking Drake’s pillow talk “with a grain of salt,” according to a source for Hollywood Life.

“He’s making a lot of plans and promises right now, and Jennifer is really feeling it, but she’s also taking it with a grain of salt.”

Still, according to the E! Online source, Drake is ready to settle down and begin looking for a serious relationship — but that doesn’t mean he and J. Lo are in a rush to get serious.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez spotted at Nobu in Malibu last night pic.twitter.com/zq7hkqDgNk — Rap Direct (@RapDirect) January 6, 2017

In fact, the pair are “taking things as slow as they could, but a relationship may be in the works between them,” the E! Online source reported, adding “he treats her like a queen and loves her work ethic and family values. This is the first girl besides Rihanna in a while that he is really into. Drake is looking for a relationship and something solid.”

Rihanna and Drake reportedly dated in 2016, and though the relationship was brief, things appeared to have gotten serious between the two. During their hookup, Drake told a sold-out crowd that he would “go half on a baby” with Riri. Later, the rapper purchased a billboard ad to congratulate Rihanna on her winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

The on-again-off-again pair reportedly split in October amid claims that their schedules make their relationship too hectic.

At the time of the split, a source told E! Online that “Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.”

Like Drake, Jennifer Lopez also is recently single. In August, she split from her boyfriend of more than five years, dancer Beau “Casper” Smart.

What do you think of the new Drake-Jennifer Lopez relationship? Do you think these two are built to last? Why or why not?

[Featured Image by mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]