Identity Of Ben Affleck’s Mystery ‘Date’ Revealed

Ben Affleck was recently spotted with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills, and she is also a blonde beauty just like his estranged wife Jennifer Garner. According to Hollywood Life, the pair were all smiles as they spent the whole day together. The 44-year-old actor was dressed casually and his date was also in a laid back outfit. The woman was seen with a huge grin on her face and appeared to be reaching out to touch the Justice League star.

The Oscar winner and his mystery date reportedly had lunch at a sushi restaurant called Sugarfish. They also visited a bookstore nearby. While the actor bonded with the blonde woman, Garner spent quality time with their 4-year-old son Samuel. The mother and son were seen walking around Los Angeles even while it was raining. They also had breakfast at the Brentwood Country Mart.

Ben’s new photos sparked cheating rumors because there were reports that he and Jennifer have reunited. So it is quite surprising to see him with another woman. However, the actress has nothing to worry about because his so-called mystery date is a detox nurse.

According to Page Six, the name of the blonde woman is Elizabeth Weaver and she is the founder of the boutique caregiving service Concierge Nursing Care which specializes in 24-hour medical in-home detox care. They offer sober companion support for patients recovering from addiction.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been married for 10 years, but they announced that they were divorcing in 2015. According to reports, the actress got tired of his infidelities as well as alcohol abuse and gambling. He even had an affair with their former nanny Christine Ouzounian. During a recent interview with The Guardian, the award-winning filmmaker revealed how fame caused him to break his values.

“When you’re a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them. I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately,” Affleck said. “There’s stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well. My parents imbued that in me and the mistakes I made were mostly just of the embarrassing kind.”

Things changed when Affleck started a relationship with Garner more than 10 years ago and becoming a father to their three children, Violet, 11; Seraphina, 7; and Sam, 4. However, there were moments that he returns to his vices probably because of the pressure he gets while working.

“I think becoming a father makes you see the world differently and it’s good,” he said.

It’s been more than a year since the celebrity couple announced that they are getting a divorce, but until now they haven’t filed for it yet. According to Radar Online, Ben and Jennifer never filed for divorce because they still wanted to save their marriage by counseling.

“He’s determined to win her back and is prepared to play a slow and steady game to make it happen,” an insider revealed.

Now that Ben Affleck has reportedly reunited with Jennifer Garner, he probably wanted to continue becoming a better person for his wife and their three kids.

“It’s happened over the last several months. They started going on out on dates, just the two of them, without the kids,” an insider revealed to In Touch. “And they actually had fun.”

“Jen said she felt like it was what was best for her and the family at this point,” their source added. “She chose love.”

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]