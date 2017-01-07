Perez Hilton Weighs In On Kylie Jenner Boob Job Rumors

Perez Hilton has something to say about all those Kylie Jenner boob job rumors: are they true?

The celebrity gossip writer took to his personal Instagram to share a questionable photo of Jenner from her recent Mexico vacation. The image shows the 19-year-old Jenner posing for SnapChat in a green bikini that puts her perky bust on display. Hilton captioned the photo with “Did she get a boob job too???” as he directed readers to an article related to the rumors.

Did she get a boob job too??? PerezHilton.com/KylieJenner A photo posted by Perez Hilton (@theperezhilton) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Perez wrote that while using the dog SnapChat filter, the app recognized Kylie’s boobs as another face and placed the filter across her chest.

“While using the adorable puppy filter on her face, it turns out Snap also recognized her busty cleavage as another face (above)! LOLz! Sorry, but can you blame their recognition tech??”

Hilton also had something to say about those cheeky bikini photos that surfaced of Kylie as she flaunted her seemingly ever-growing booty.

“On Tuesday, the KUWTK star was snapped lounging poolside while the faceless 27-year-old was shown barely being able to wrap his arms around her forever-growing booty (above).”

It seems Hilton’s followers also had a lot to say about the rumors as they left comments on his Instagram. One person brought up the subject of Kylie crediting her busty chest to a Victoria’s Secret push-up bra.

“Remember she said it was her Victoria Secret bra?”

People reported on the first time Kylie attributed her growing cleavage to the wonder bra in a post on her website and app. Jenner mentions the rumors and speculation surrounding her chest, but says it’s all a show as she simply uses a good bra.

“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

The article included two images of Kylie in a lace bra then again in the Bombshell one as she proves the bra can work wonders.

“Clearly, it’s like 10 times bigger — no contouring, no nothing. This is all padding. I think it makes your breast look great and girlie. This is it. No breast implants. No surgery. Nothing. It’s amazing. So if you guys want this look, here’s my secret.”

However, that doesn’t clear up how her boobs seem so much larger in her bathing suit tops. And that’s where Perez comes in. In another article posted on Hilton’s site, the celeb blogger brings up Kylie’s recent admission that her larger boobs were because of hormones during “that time of the month.” However, she once again started rumors as she shared yet more photos of her burgeoning bosom in late December.

“The 19-year-old has defended her noticeably larger breasts as a result of hormones in the past, but the KUWTK star caused a frenzy once again on Tuesday when she shared a series of Instagram pictures that had her cleavage front and center.”

Of course, fans started the hype all over again as Jenner showed off her assets.

“It didn’t take long for fans to speculate the reality teen had some work done as she poked her chest out in a red leopard print top.”

Perez even quoted several Instagram users who felt the need to point out there’s no way Jenner’s ever-growing boobs are all thanks to a bra or hormones.

“They get bigger every day”

“So how much did the boob job cost?”

“showing off your new t*ts”

“Honestly thought it was a joke at first I thought those where literal watermelons lol”

“They get bigger by the minute!”

“Boob job so on fleek”

However, commenters are still saying the same things as Perez once again questions the legitimacy of Kylie’s growing bust size. They took to his latest post to share their opinions, which range from answering his question with a simple “yes, she did,” to saying it’s nobody’s business.

“She clearly did…..earlier photos you can see it was a padded bra….now its boobies!”

Sure, it may be nobody’s business, but tell that to the millions of young women looking to Jenner as body inspiration— boob job or not.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]