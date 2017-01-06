Demi Lovato Moves On From Luke Rockhold To MMA Fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos

Demi Lovato seems to have a type after splitting from Wilmer Valderrama last summer. The former Disney Star was spotted with MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos. Demi previously dated UFC champ, Luke Rockhold.

The “Body Say” singer is reportedly dating the MMA pro fighter known as “Bomba,” an inside source told People. Their new relationship comes after she and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold split last month. The two were last spotted holding hands on their date night to a UFC fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York City in November, reports Us Weekly.

“Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas,” the source said. “It wasn’t anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn’t heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it and they were on the same page. She’s started seeing Bomba again. She’s really physically attracted to him.”

The songstress and her new beau were first linked back in July when an inside source told the same outlet that they “had a quick fling” that ended shortly after. Lovato, 24, and Vasconcelos, 30, have since rekindled their romance over the holidays and even celebrated the New Year together, as seen in a new selfie posted to Vasconcelos’ Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

The athlete also shared a snapshot of him with his rumored girlfriend on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in which Lovato and Vasconcelos have their arms wrapped around each other. He simply captioned the post with the red heart emoji, kind of confirming the dating rumors.

Instagram is also the same place where the Lovato and Vasconcelos’ dating rumors first started. In a photo of the two previously shared on June 8, the two hinted that they were doing more than just working out together.

“After I sparred with a legend @xcnatch.. The one who hit my lip and made me bleed was @ddlovato,” he added coyly. “Hehehe…”

Later that month, he shared a video of himself celebrating with Lovato after one of his matches. “You did it, you did it,” Lovato is heard telling Vasconcelos in the video, hugging him and kissing him on the cheek.

Lovato and Vasconcelos met at Jay Glazer’s Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, where they first met. While Lovato has kept quiet about their new relationship, she frequently posts photos and videos of herself boxing at their shared gym.

Lovato and Valderrama ended their relationship after six years of dating on-and-off. The two stars took to their respective Instagram accounts release a statement about the mutual decision to call it quits back in June.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the statement read. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

Last year, the singer stopped by the Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, where she opened up about her newly single life after splitting from Valderrama, reports PopSugar.com.

“I feel really amazing. I feel really great and I’m growing,” she admitted. “My life is just really exciting, really exciting for me because I’m growing. It’s new and fresh, and I feel free.”

Demi also opened about finding balance in relationships.

“You have to not give an ‘f’ but also be sensitive. You can’t just spout your mouth off and make jokes off about insensitive things just because you don’t give an ‘f.’ There’s a balance, you just have to find it. You only get one life, so if you don’t do what makes you happy in this moment, you’re doing yourself an injustice for the rest of your life.”

