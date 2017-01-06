Carrie Fisher Urn Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher’s ashes were laid to rest on Friday in a Prozac-shaped urn. The urn holds significance as Fisher was quite outspoken about mental health issues and open about her own struggles with bipolar disorder and drug addiction.

The pill-shaped urn was carried by Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, in what Digital Spy called Carrie’s “final (and most morbid) joke.”

Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight that the pill was one of his sister’s cherished possessions.

Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill. She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be. It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it.

Some of Carrie’s ashes were buried with her mother, Debbie Reynolds, whose funeral was held Friday, just a day after Fisher’s own memorial service.

Carrie Fisher had her urn made to look like a prozac pill, legends only pic.twitter.com/UOM9cNv7L0 — Zach Davis???? (@Zdavis9602) January 6, 2017

The mother and daughter passed away a day apart, just after Christmas. Fisher passed away on December 27 after going into cardiac arrest. Her mother, who rose to fame at the age of 19 after starring in the hit film Singin’ in the Rain, died the following day.

The losses have hit the performing community hard. Among those in attendance at Fisher’s memorial service were her daughter Billie Lourd, an actress known for her role on the television series Scream Queens, and big-name stars such as Meryl Streep, Courtney Love, Ellen Barkin, Meg Ryan, Taylor Lautner, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Huffington Post reported that Meryl Streep and Billie Lourd performed Fisher’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again,” at the service.

Carrie’s off-beat, and sometimes macabre, sense of humor has been widely discussed since her death, making her final resting place rather fitting.

According to Mirror, a public memorial is planned for a later date. Todd Fisher spoke about how the family is handling the double losses.

“Everybody’s as settled as we can be, and we’re not going to go any further. We’ll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all the family friends, but this was a private family service and we’re – it was fitting and it was beautiful.”

He went on to stress the importance of remembering the legacy that his mother and sister left behind in “all the things that they created.”

Reactions to the Prozac-shaped urn were largely positive, with Fisher’s fans applauding the decision for her ashes to be laid to rest in such an unusual way.

Even in death Carrie Fisher is still more amazing and wonderful than all of us. — Samantha Bee (@samanthaembee) January 7, 2017

Carrie Fisher's ashes being put into a giant Prozac pill is the best way to go out pic.twitter.com/qSsbT1VQLr — vladi (@vladicalifornia) January 7, 2017

Her humor is unstoppable. Love her. Carrie Fisher's Ashes Placed in Giant Prozac Pill Urn https://t.co/pfA2r2b1dC — S. Galvin (@shagalvin) January 7, 2017

oh my GOD Carrie Fisher's urn is apparently shaped like a Prozac Pill because she's the one and only true queen? https://t.co/YVuzIxwPUP — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) January 6, 2017

Carrie Fisher was laid to rest with her ashes in an urn shaped & painted like a Prozac pill. The last laugh #crylaugh #RIPwonderfulwoman — Jennifer ???? (@Chic_Happens_) January 6, 2017

Carrie Fisher has proven to be universally beloved, with fans still mourning her death a week after her passing.

It is not only fans, family, and friends who are paying homage to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds this week. Broadway dimmed its lights on Friday for the mother-daughter duo, both veterans of the stage. ABC News revealed the details of a statement from the Broadway League which announced the decision to commemorate the careers of both women with an honor reserved for its stars.

“Mother and daughter both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of Irene. Debbie Reynolds received a Tony Award nomination for her role in the production.”

Fisher most recently appeared on the Broadway stage in her one-woman show, Wishful Drinking.

The world may still be heartbroken over the deaths of two such iconic stars, but the past week has proven that the memories of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will live on.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]