Melania Trump Photos: From 1999 To Today, First Lady-Elect’s Hair And Designer Clothing Gets Attention

According to Facebook, more than 40,000 people are talking about the search term “Melania Trump photos.” Granted, not everyone searching for Melania’s photos are likely looking for photos of Mrs. Trump’s hairstyles over the years, as well as Melania’s fashion choices. Well-circulated photos of Melania before Melania became Mrs. Trump from her modeling days can be seen online. But what about some of the less-circulated photos of Melania — plenty of them with Donald Trump — from 1999 and beyond, when Melania was transitioning from being described as Melania Knauss, girlfriend of Trump, to Mrs. Trump? Plenty of those photos can be seen in photo galleries below.

Donald Trump already changed his hairstyle, as reported by the Inquisitr. Mrs. Trump’s hairstyles — along with Melania’s designer clothing choices — have been in the news quite a bit lately, as Melania prepares for another big transition: showing up in the White House as First Lady Trump. As reported by Page Six, Olivia Wilde recently joked that her long hair no longer looked like Melania’s hair when Olivia used the hashtag #NoMoreMelaniaHair after Wilde got her hair cut. As seen in plenty of the photos above and below, Mrs. Trump’s hair tends to remain on the long and flowing side of hairstyles, with some variations seen in the photos wherein Melania has worn her hair curlier at times, and in an up-do hairstyle at other times. For the most part, Mrs. Trump’s hair appears straightened and flowing in plenty of photos.

Melania’s designer style is also a hot topic. With Mrs. Trump’s experience as a model, plenty of eyes tend to focus on what Melania will wear. However, controversy sometimes surrounds the designers who choose to dress Mrs. Trump — or even the ones who simply give Melania a “shout out” of praise on social media. Such was the case when Stefano Gabbana took flak for a photo of Mrs. Trump, as reported by Page Six, which thanked Melania for wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana dress. He used the hashtags #MadeInItaly and #DGWoman in the photo of Melania wearing the dress on New Year’s Eve.

Melania’s New Year’s Eve dress, along with other photos of the Trumps, can be seen in the photo gallery below.

Some designers, like celebrity designer Dennis Basso, as reported by the Daily Beast, have dressed both Ivanka Trump and Melania. Calvin Klein said he’d be willing to dress Mrs. Trump, according to Us Weekly. Other designers, such as Christian Siriano, would need to see how the Melania situation plays out before agreeing to dress Mrs. Trump or not, according to People. Certain designers have already given a resolute no to dressing Melania, such as Tom Ford and Sophie Theallet; however, designers like Jean Paul Gaultier have given an absolute yes answer to the possibility of dressing Mrs. Trump if she wanted him to, reports the Daily Mail.

A sampling of the social media reactions to Melania’s photos, with comments about Mrs. Trump’s hair and clothing and other issues, can be read below.

Cory Jackson: “I’m not offended by these [NSFW photos of Melania] but please tell me why the same people who’s criticisms of First Lady Michele Obama are now silent and I would guess even voted for trump. Hypocrisy.” Jimi Yves shared Page Six‘s post: “All this in-fighting within the fashion community going on right now is hysterical to me, ever since Trump was voted in to be our next president… it’s all about how, which designers refuse to dress Melania and which won’t refuse her… this guy on the right here, Stefano Gabbana of D&G, who may or may not be gay, according to him anyway, says he would gladly dress Melania and has so many times already.”

As seen in the featured photo above, Esther Canadas — a model — joined Donald Trump and his then girlfriend Melania Knauss at a fashion show on February 9, 2003, in New York City.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]