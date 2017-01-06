‘Cancer Slayer’ Shannen Doherty On Radiation Therapy Machine Maggie: ‘I Love Her’

Shannen Doherty, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, is now calling herself the Cancer Slayer and has determined that she is not going to let her illness beat her as she gives thanks to the radiation therapy machine she calls Maggie for saving her life.

On Wednesday, 45-year-old Shannen Doherty shared a photo on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing and making a kissing face at Maggie, her radiation therapy machine. She penned a moving tribute dedicated to Maggie below the picture she snapped.

“This is Maggie. I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she’s part of the life saving treatment I’m receiving. It’s astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now….it’s me and Maggie. I’m seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow.”

In August 2015, Shannen Doherty revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, People Magazine reported. In an exclusive interview with the magazine, she said she was undergoing treatment and trying to eat right, exercise and remain positive about everything. She said that she was very thankful for her family, friends, fans and doctors who were standing by her and supporting her.

Before Shannen Doherty called herself the Cancer Slayer and was introduced to the lifesaving radiation therapy machine she calls Maggie, she had decided to come forward and say that she had breast cancer after TMZ reportedly published legal documents which showed that Doherty was in the middle of a lawsuit with her previous business manager, who is reported to have allowed her health insurance to lapse by not paying the premiums.

The lawsuit stated that Shannen Doherty had “discovered that she had invasive breast cancer metastatic to at least one lymph node and was informed that her cancer had spread during 2014 (when she was uninsured).” She was told that if she had been insured and had been able to see her doctor that the “cancer could potentially have been stopped.”

Shannen Doherty Puts On Brave Face In Moving Photo Of First Day Of Radiation Treatment – https://t.co/2vmwmpQpXK pic.twitter.com/gcwQD69Krh — DaizyDizzy (@DaizyDizzy) December 28, 2016

While Shannen Doherty calls herself the Cancer Slayer and gives thanks to Maggie, her radiation therapy machine, other photos she has posted in the past have shown her equally determined, as Huffington Canada reported. They note that Doherty has never found herself shy and has shown pictures of herself lying in a hospital bed, shaving her head and waiting for her first radiation treatment.

In December, Doherty posted a photograph of herself sitting in a hospital room chair on her Instagram account and talked about how she felt frightened by the idea of radiation.

“Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me. I’m sure I’ll get used to it but right now. I hate it. #radiation #radiationmondaysucks #stillfightinglikeagirl.”

Despite Shannen Doherty’s feelings of fear, she tweeted on January 4 that she was going to undergo more radiation so that she could finish it that week, “Meanwhile…..gonna do a double up day of radiation so I get completely finished this week!!”

On Thursday, Shannen snapped another picture to post on her Instagram account and said that she was on her way to a “double radiation day” with Maggie.

Doherty has also posted videos of herself dancing in between radiation treatments, which she began in November. She has said that radiation is tiring, but that “any movement is good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well.”

Shannen Doherty has shown that she is a true Cancer Slayer and she and her radiation therapy machine Maggie are inspiring many others.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]