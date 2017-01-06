Chilean UFO? Release Of ‘Groundbreaking’ Top Secret Video Has Aeronautics Officials Stumped [Video]

The Chilean government has released “groundbreaking” UFO footage it had previously kept classified. Chile declassified the UFO video after completing a two-year investigation of the video.

The video was recorded by two Chilean Navy officers in an Airbus Cougar AS-532 helicopter patrolling a coastal sector of Chile between the port of San Antonio and Quinteros in November of 2014, according to a translation of the official announcement from CEFAA.

As The Huffington Post‘s Leslie Kean explains, CEFAA is a division of the DGAC, the Chilean counterpart to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. The DGAC, however, falls under the jurisdiction of the Chilean Navy, whereas the FAA is a non-military government administration.

“On November 11, 2014, a helicopter from the Chilean Navy (Airbus Cougar AS-532), equipped with an infrared FLIR high-definition camera, was patrolling in the coastal sector between the port of San Antonio and Quinteros a At 16.48 UTC, when the camera operator detected an unknown object, apparently flying at a constant speed similar to that of the helicopter, and moving forward,” reads a translation of the official announcement from the CEFAA. “The sighting was visually confirmed by the two officers who made up the crew (pilot and camera operator) and lasted more than 10 minutes.”

The officers on board, a captain of the Chilean Navy with “many years of flying experience” and a Navy technician, used a WESCAM’s MX-15 HD Forward Looking Infra Red (FLIR) camera to record the video, Kean reports.

The black-and-white UFO video shows a black object roughly the size of a helicopter but in a more globular shape traveling horizontally through the air at a moderate speed. At two different times it expels “a trail of some element that could not be specified,” according to the CEFFA statement.

Though the object appeared black in the video, that was do to the infrared processing that made the object appear as a “hot spot.” The Chilean Navy officers described the object as white in color.

“The [Chilean Navy] aircraft was flying at an altitude of approximately 4,500 feet on a clear afternoon with unlimited horizontal visibility, and the air temperature at that height was 50 degrees F (10 C),” Kean, who spoke with Mario Avila, a CEFAA scientific committee member, writes in her report. “There was a cloud base above at 10,000 feet, and a layer of stratuscumulos clouds below. The helicopter was flying at about 132 knots, or 152 mph.”

The officers on the Chilean Navy helicopter contacted air traffic control in Chile, but the object could could not be detected by them. Attempts to hail the craft were not responded to. The DGAC’s radar systems also failed to register the UFO, but the DGAC did confirm to the officers on the Chilean Navy helicopter that there was no other authorized air traffic in the vicinity. The helicopter the Chilean Navy officers were flying was easily detected by the same radar.

The object “disappeared in the clouds” after being recorded for about nine minutes.

The CEFAA conducted a thorough investigation and analysis of the video, but could not come up with any reasonable explanation for the UFO.

Some suggested that it could have simply been a mid-sized aircraft and that the periodic trails emanating from it were simply the crew dumping reserve water. The CEFAA quickly dismissed this possibility, concluding that “meteorology asserts that neither the altitude at which the object moved, nor the ambient temperature of that moment, allowed such a wake of condensation.”

The Chilean Navy captain on board the helicopter described the object as a “flat, elongated structure” with “two thermal spotlights like discharges that did not coincide with the axel of motion,” according to official reports submitted by the officers and quoted by Kean. The technician added that it was “white with a semi-oval shape on the horizontal axis.”

The officers’ eyewitness report has not been called into question.

“I was very impressed by these witnesses,” Avila told Kean. “They were highly trained professionals with many years experience, and they were absolutely certain that they could not explain what they saw.”

Despite their thorough investigation, the UFO still remains a mystery to the Chilean Navy and government.

“We do not know what it was, but we do know what it was not,” General Ricardo Bermúdez, Director of CEFAA during the investigation of the UFO, told Kean.

