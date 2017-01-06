Top 4 Roman Reigns Match Ideas For WWE WrestleMania 33

Most people assumed that they knew the major matches the WWE had planned for WrestleMania 33. From Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and John Cena vs. Undertaker to Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, it seemed pretty clear where things were heading. However, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that major changes are in the cards.

One of the changes includes who Braun Strowman fights. While Roman Reigns was the clear choice at first, Meltzer said that it could end up being against The Undertaker or maybe even Goldberg. That changes a few matches, including the one for Roman Reigns.

While there is still two months to go before WrestleMania 33, here is a look at the four most realistic opponents for Roman Reigns at the big event.

Braun Strowman

The biggest choice is still Braun Strowman. The idea here is that Vince McMahon loves to see unstoppable monsters head into WrestleMania and then fall to the company’s big hero. It made Hulk Hogan a star, beating guys like King Kong Bundy and Andre the Giant.

Strowman has been dismantling everyone he gets his hands on each week on Monday Night Raw and the WWE is building him as an unstoppable giant. Rumors have him taking out Big Show next.

Roman Reigns is who Vince McMahon desperately wants to make the face of the company. Feeding him a monster like Braun Strowman would finally make Roman the underdog and maybe help him get over.

John Cena

For some reason, John Cena attacked Roman Reigns on social media recently. Forbes reported that, in a house show match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, the Universal Champion started taunting fans at ringside about how much he makes in the WWE.

Roman Reigns broke character and started laughing. To cover his slip up, Reigns went onto Twitter and made an excuse by saying he was laughing at how much Owens makes and said that he made more when The Shield broke up.

That is when John Cena butted in and said that while Reigns was bragging about how much money he makes, he is working out to get better. Cena either seemed clueless to what the Reigns comment was about or he was just being a jerk. Either way,

Either way, Roman made fun of Cena for not knowing what was going on and went on his way. With that said, the two most polarizing figures in the WWE are John Cena and Roman Reigns and seeing them fight at this point would be surreal. The only problem is that it would have to be a cross-promotional match between SmackDown and Raw.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a SmackDown wrestler, but for some reason, he is appearing on Raw this next week. He will likely be there to talk about The Royal Rumble but it makes no sense for him to be on Raw.

With that said, The Undertaker needs to lose to someone with a future in the WWE in order to put them over as it looks like he is retiring soon. Roman Reigns has never fought The Undertaker, and while Brock Lesnar already spoiled the WresteMania push, Roman Reigns beating Undertaker could be huge for his career.

Vince McMahon really wants to put over Roman Reigns and this could be a big match to fulfill that purpose.

Goldberg

Everyone expects Brock Lesnar and Goldberg to fight at WrestleMania 33. However, it seems strange because it isn’t a rubber match. Goldberg is 2-0 against Lesnar, so even if Brock wins he is still down 2-1.

The big thing about The Royal Rumble is seeing Brock Lesnar try to get revenge for his last loss. But, Monday Night Raw this last week presented something even more interesting. Goldberg and Roman Reigns stood face-to-face and the fans in attendance lost their minds.

Could the WWE choose to use Goldberg to put over Roman Reigns after he was built so strong by beating Brock Lensar so convincingly? Wrestling Inc reported that Goldberg is booked to compete at The Royal Rumble, Fastlane, and WrestleMania 33. Could one of those matches be against Roman Reigns?

