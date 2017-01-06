‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ After-Credits Scene: Is There A Scene Hidden At The End Of The Vampire Thriller?

Does Underworld: Blood Wars have a scene after the credits?

For fans of the fantasy/horror/suspense series, it’s a question that could save them a few minutes at the very end of the movie or possibly reveal a hidden scene about the future of the Underworld series.

For those unfamiliar with the movie trend known as the after-credits scene, it’s a short scene of usually no more than a minute or two that plays after all the credits have ended. It’s a bit of a reward for moviegoers willing to sit through five to seven minutes of credits, and it usually serves to tie up a loose end or give a preview of an upcoming movie in a series.

These scenes used to be very rare, but now has become much more common and almost an expectation within some genres. Superhero movies, for example, almost always have an after-credits scene and the Marvel series in particular has made an art of it, with each movie featuring not one but two scenes after the credits.

[WARNING: Underworld spoilers are ahead.]

So, is there an after-credits scene in Underworld: Blood Wars?

The answer is no. There is nothing after all the credits end and nothing during the credits either, the site Media Stinger reported.

