Janet Jackson’s Son Eissa Al Mana: Here’s Everything Fans Need To Know

At the age of 50, singer Janet Jackson – along with her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana – gave birth to their first child on January 3. Janet and her husband decided to name their son Eissa Al Mana. While Janet has been married three different times, this is her first child.

While some originally believed Janet may honor her late brother Michael when naming her son, the name she landed on is the Arabic form of Jesus, PEOPLE reports.

Eissa – pronounced eye-sa, and can also be spelled Essa, Issa, or Isa – is pretty commonly used as both a first and last name in the Arab world. The name Janet selected for her son is becoming more popular in Europe as well. However, Eissa was only used to name six baby boys during the year 2006 in the United States.

Just like Jesus, Eissa translates to mean “the lord of salvation.”

The Delivery Of Janet’s Son Was “Stress-Free”

A representative of Janet Jackson told PEOPLE she had a safe and stress-free delivery of her son Eissa Al Mana.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet had longed to have children long before she got pregnant with her son Eissa. In 2009, she revealed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she was considering adopting because she wanted to become a mother.

“Sure, I’d adopt. And I think that if I’m really supposed to have kids, it will happen, if that’s God’s plan for me.”

This Is Her Only Child Amid Rumors Of A Secret Daughter

Per Inside Edition, Janet Jackson is rumored to have had a secret daughter more than 30 years ago with her first husband musician James DeBarge. The two eloped when Janet was 18 years old and the marriage lasted only a year before it was annulled.

It was James DeBarge – her first husband – himself who started the rumors that Janet Jackson had a secret daughter with him. James claimed that Janet was pregnant while she was with him. James, however, said he would neither confirm nor deny the existence of the secret daughter.

“I’m not going to say anything about if it’s true or not. If it’s true you’ll find out when she’s ready for you to find out.”

Janet has never breathed a word about this secret child. But rumors claim the child’s name is Renee and she was raised by her first husband’s sister, Rebbie. Unless Janet Jackson were to confirm her secret daughter exists, fans have no choice but to accept that her son Eissa is her one and only child.

Janet Jackson Considered The Pregnancy Of Her Son To Be A “Blessing”

Janet Jackson refers to the pregnancy of her son as a “blessing.” It wasn’t until October of 2016, just a few months before her due date, that Janet finally confirmed the pregnancy. She called the pregnancy a “blessing” and this was largely because of her age.

Medical experts have confirmed that the chances of Janet Jackson – or any woman – getting pregnant and having a baby at the age of 50 are extremely rare. In fact, Jackson had a 1 percent chance of getting pregnant the old-fashioned way.

According to famed OB/GYN Dr. Jennifer Ashton, getting pregnant and having a baby at the age of 50 usually means some sort of fertility treatment was involved.

“When we hear of any 50-year-old woman giving birth the general consensus in the OGBYN world is that women that used an in vitro egg or a donor egg from a time in the past.”

Eissa’s Father Has a Net Worth of $1 Billion

Janet Jackson’s son is likely set for life as his father – Wissam Al Mana – has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, according to The Richest. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Janet Jackson also has an estimated net worth of roughly $175 million.

Eissa’s parents were secretly married for a year before they released a statement announcing their marriage.

What do you think about Janet Jackson giving birth to her son at the age of 50? Do you like the name she picked out for her son? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]