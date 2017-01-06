Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Anxiety After Kim Kardashian’s Robbery

Kendall Jenner has been through a lot in 2016, including her mental health struggles and dealings with a stalker. Not to mention, Kim Kardashian was robbed and held at gunpoint at her Paris apartment back in October.

The 21-year-old model admitted that she has been struggling with anxiety and her “security concerns” have made it worse. Taking to her website and app, Jenner talked about how all that she went through in the past year triggered her anxiety, reports Perez Hilton.

“Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn’t help), but I think I’m finally learning how to cope.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has beefed up their security after her older sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year. Kendall also admitted that she misses her family and friends when she is away from home due to her modeling career.

“The hardest part of my job is being away from home so often. I miss my sisters, the rest of my family and my friends so much when I’m away. But, it makes the time we have together that much more special.”

However, Jenner has some milestones to celebrate in her modeling career as she covered U.S. Vogue, traveled the globe, and walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“The fact that I was on the cover of any Vogue was mind-blowing, but the September issue was beyond anything I could’ve imagined!” she added. “I can’t wait to see where 2017 takes my career, but I know I have big plans! Rome, Paris, Turks & Caicos, Cannes, Vail, Barcelona and more – this year was such a whirlwind of travel it’s hard to keep track of it all! I’m so lucky that my job takes me to all the places I want to see.”

This comes after Kendall revealed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that her mental health problems have been causing her to wake up in the middle of the night. Last year, Kendall told viewers that she doesn’t “feel fine.”

“I wake up in the middle of the night and I can’t move,” she said on the show.

Then, during a conversation with her mom Kris Jenner, Kris tells her, “I think you’ve just got anxiety.”

But Kendall thinks that there’s something serious going on with her health.

“Everyone says I’m fine, but I don’t feel fine,” Kendall told her mom.

She met with a therapist to talk about her mental health struggles and her problem with sleeping. It turns out that the older Jenner sister suffers from sleep paralysis, according to E! Online. Sleep paralysis is a transitional state of sleep when a person is in between being awake and asleep, but it involves the inability to move your muscles. You’re unable to speak, move, or react to the things going on around you even if you can hear them happening.

According to Live Science, sleep paralysis occurs when a person wakes up before his or her REM sleep has finished. Dreams and rapid eye movement occur during REM sleep mode.

According to another report via Heavy, Jenner has also admitted that she suffers from trypophobia along with her anxiety and sleep paralysis. Over the summer, the reality star revealed on her website and app that she is trypophobic.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia. Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can’t even look at little holes — it gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what’s in there???”

Kendall Jenner previously revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that she has been hospitalized for exhaustion in late 2015.

“I just got so tired from work and life and everything that it freaked me out at the end of this year. I actually had to go to the hospital because I was so exhausted — it was definitely a wake up call that I need to take better care of myself.”

Looks like the stress from Jenner’s job and family has exacerbated those symptoms.

